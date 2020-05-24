Prince William says becoming a dad was one of the "scariest,quot; moments of his life for this reason.

Prince William recently spoke about fatherhood in the new documentary. Soccer, Prince William and our mental health. The father of three says that becoming a father for the first time was "one of the scariest moments,quot; of his life due to the trauma he suffered in his own childhood.

The 37-year-old prince says having his three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, with his wife Kate Middleton was his "greatest moment that changed his life. "

Thanks to Prince William @KensingtonRoyal @BBCB Breakfast for discussing the impact of pain after the trauma of losing a parent. Even 23 years in "his emotions return by leaps and bounds,quot; We look forward to this documentary on Thursday @BBCOne #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek pic.twitter.com/7QMeuveY7c – The Good Grief Trust (@goodgrieftrust) May 24, 2020

According to People magazine, the new film features Prince William sympathizing with former soccer player Marvin Sordell, who grew up fatherless and suffered from depression. Sordell has been open about his struggles with mental health and how it has affected his career and personal life.

During Sordell's conversation with Prince William, he said that becoming a father for the first time was the "most difficult time,quot; in his life. He explains that growing up without a father made him struggle with his emotions at the time.

William agreed and revealed that the emotions he felt after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, when he was just 14 years old, roared again when he became a father.

“Having children is the greatest moment that changes life, it really is. . . I think when you've been through something traumatic in life, and that's what you say, your father is not around, my mother dies when she was younger, emotions come back in leaps and bounds, "said William.

After Sordell admitted that he "found it really difficult,quot; when he became a father, the Duke of Cambridge noted that he and Middleton support each other in difficult times. He added that when they go through those moments, they evolve and learn together.

Prince William said that he could fully relate to what Sordell was saying about the going children. He called it "one of the most incredible moments in life, but it is also one of the scariest."

Ad

Soccer, Prince William and our mental health airs on BBC One in the UK on May 28. The film is a companion to William's Heads Up campaign on British Soccer that focuses on the issue of men's mental well-being.



Post views:

0 0