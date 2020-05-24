Prince William describes having children as his "greatest life-changing moment"

Instagram

The Duke of Cambridge addresses fatherhood when he talks to former soccer player Marvin Sordell in a new documentary titled & # 39; Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Prince William has described having children with his wife Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, as "the greatest life-changing moment."

%MINIFYHTMLf9ee0018fcd0e041eb81987a4305376713% %MINIFYHTMLf9ee0018fcd0e041eb81987a4305376713%

In a new documentary titled "Soccer, Prince William and Our Mental Health," the Duke of Cambridge, 37, talks about his three children: Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

Talking to the former soccer player Marvin Sordell, who suffered depression after his father's death, William recalled the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

"Having children is the greatest life-changing moment, it really is," she shared. "I think when you've been through something traumatic in life, and that's how you say it, your father is not around, my mother dies when I was younger, emotions return in leaps and bounds."

%MINIFYHTMLf9ee0018fcd0e041eb81987a4305376714% %MINIFYHTMLf9ee0018fcd0e041eb81987a4305376714%

<br />

When the soccer star admitted that he "found it really difficult" when he became a father, William agreed and said, "Catherine and I, in particular, support each other and go through those moments together and evolve and learn together."

"I can fully relate to what you are saying about the children to come, it is one of the most incredible moments in life, but it is also one of the most terrifying."