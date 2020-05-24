Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly don't send their daughter back to school when it reopens, here's why!

Despite the fact that schools are expected to reopen in the UK sometime this summer, a report by The Sunday Times claims to know that Prince William and Kate Middleton are seriously considering keeping their daughter, the Princess Charlotte, at home anyway. Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge only want to keep Charlotte and her one-year-old younger brother, 5-year-old George, together "to maintain their lockdown routine,quot; in the midst of the current global pandemic.

As fans of the Royal Family know, both boys go to Thomas's school in Battersea, London.

While the girl is in "reception,quot;, the boy is in "year 2,quot;.

What that means is that they would end up being separated since George's age group won't have to go back to school.

The publication explained that the school they attend is expected to follow the government's guidance on schools, and that it will only bring reception, first-year and sixth-grade children into the classroom, not George's year group. . The private school will make a final decision this week. "

As it seems, the royal couple would rather send their two children back to school at the same time, but since that doesn't seem possible at the moment, they are also considering keeping Charlotte at home, until George can finally get back to class.

Kate previously spoke about her family and how they have supported each other during this terrifying time.

"I am sure they are experiencing the same thing with their families and other things, but we are stuck with homeschooling again, but no, yes, it really is an unprecedented time, but we are fine, thanks for asking," she shared during an interview earlier this month.

He also spoke of home schooling for youth, saying "George is very angry that he wants to do all of Charlotte's projects … making spider sandwiches is so much cooler than literacy work."

