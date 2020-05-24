Image: via Getty Image: via Getty

The notoriously racist tabloids in the UK have spent the past few months suggesting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recent desertion to North America was all why METERArkle wanted "Steal" a British prince. That is, of course, total shit. Indeed, IIt turns out that Markle had very little to do with the decision..

According to Sun, a new biography of Prince Harry titled Seeking Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Creation of a Modern Royal Family, documents Harry's decision to leave real life behind. According to reports, Harry had been "unhappy for a long, long time", and Meghan went with Harry. not the other way.

A source said Sun:

“He wanted to move in the direction they did and had been considering it for over a year. "Meghan supported Harry's decision. But there was more than one occasion when she asked him if he was sure it was what he wanted. "And she always made it clear that she would support him in whatever he did."

It makes sense. yesIt seems that royalty sucks: you have to wear a suit all the time, the tabloids will not say goodbye to you, and your only "friends" are these boring people.

Apparently Harry hates the term "Megxit" because it implies that Meghan was the one who wanted to leave the UK, although it is a scam.Venient word game. Maybe "Susxit" is better? Sorry, I'm so tired.