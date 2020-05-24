President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition – Up News Info

Film director Michael Moore correctly predicted the results of the 2016 presidential election, one of the few liberals who saw what was happening in key battlefield states.

Now, he's looking at the upcoming elections again, and doesn't like what he sees (at least, until now). Speaking in a Vanity Fair article, Moore cast doubt on whether Joe Biden will be the Democratic presidential candidate, citing his lack of "necessary enthusiasm," and questioned whether there will even be elections in November, given the state of affairs.

That was gleefully picked up by President Donald Trump in today's tweet storm. "Well, he was right in 2016, and we have great enthusiasm," the president tweeted.

The Tweet Commander also focused on the arch enemy and MSNBC Good morning joe Host Joe Scarborough, once again raising questions about a mysterious death in his Congressional office.

We will post more communications as they come. The storm of tweets so far:

Cases, numbers, and deaths are declining across the country! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

Much interest in this story about Psycho Joe Scarborough. So a young marathon runner passed out in her office, hit her head on her desk and died? Would you think there is much more to this story than that? An adventure? What about the so-called investigator? Read story! https://t.co/CjBXBXxoNS – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

The United States cannot keep all ballots by mail. It will be the largest electoral election in history. People take them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries, and "force" people to sign. Also, forge names. Some absent OK, when necessary. Trying to use Covid for this scam! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

Interview "Full Measure with Sheryl Attkisson" on @A B C at 10:00 am. Sunday. Enjoy! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020