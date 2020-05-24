President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition – Up News Info

Film director Michael Moore correctly predicted the results of the 2016 presidential election, one of the few liberals who saw what was happening in key battlefield states.
Now, he's looking at the upcoming elections again, and doesn't like what he sees (at least, until now). Speaking in a Vanity Fair article, Moore cast doubt on whether Joe Biden will be the Democratic presidential candidate, citing his lack of "necessary enthusiasm," and questioned whether there will even be elections in November, given the state of affairs.
That was gleefully picked up by President Donald Trump in today's tweet storm. "Well, he was right in 2016, and we have great enthusiasm," the president tweeted.
The Tweet Commander also focused on the arch enemy and MSNBC Good morning joe Host Joe Scarborough, once again raising questions about a mysterious death in his Congressional office.
We will post more communications as they come. The storm of tweets so far:
