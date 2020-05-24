President Donald Trump says the country will remain open during the potential second wave of coronavirus

President Donald Trump will not shut down the economy during a second wave of COVID-19 that experts say could happen later this year.

With the election season in full swing, some say President Trump is probably trying not to harm his chances against apparent Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed nearly 100,000 people in the country in the past three months, and more than 36 million Americans are now out of work.

When asked about a potential new wave that is making things worse, the leader of the free world stated, "People say it is a very different possibility. It is standard. And we are going to put out the fires. We are not going to close the country. Let's go. to put out the fires. Whether it's an ember or a flame, let's put it out. But we are not closing our country. "

Experts have been a little more cautious about the situation in late 2020. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the second wave could be worse than the first.

He continued: "There is a possibility that the virus assault in our nation next winter is even more difficult than the one we just went through." And when I said this to the others, they fell back, they don't understand what I mean. We are going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time. "

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told a Senate panel: "I hope that if we have the threat of a second wave, we can face it very effectively, to prevent it from happening. become an outbreak not only worse than now, but much, much less. "

According to recent polls, Americans no longer trust Trump with his handling of the pandemic. One commenter explained, "You are working against the states and have been since day one. You have repeatedly betrayed this country. Shame."

A second observer chimed in: “Do you realize how damaging the reopening of the country could be? It would literally kill people!

To Trump he replied: "Our President has the weight on his shoulders and has done everything possible for our country."

