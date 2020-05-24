Porsha Williams is pleased to announce to fans that her daughter, Pilar Jhena, has her own official IG page.

Porsha Williams proudly announced to fans that her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, has her own official IG page. Of course, his fans couldn't be happier to be able to stay updated all day on PJ's latest adventures. Check out Porsha's post below.

PJ has many fans who were obviously delighted with the news.

‘Happy Saturday Mistress, thanks @Instagram for my blue check from lil Pooh page Pilar @pilarjhena official page 💝 Sweatshirt: @childsplayclothing @fendi # 14 months, & # 39; Porsha captioned her post.

A follower said: & # 39; Porsha I love you to death … but I will not go back to work today is Saturday, not Friday & # 39; and a follower said, 'Your baby smiles at me every time he crosses my timeline. Overload of tenderness. & # 39;

Here is the most recent post you can see on PJ's IG page: "The rain disappears … but if not, I'm going to play anyway sweatshirt: @childsplayclothing’, reads the title.

One fan said, "I can't believe how big he got. It was like you gave birth to his Porsha yesterday," and someone else posted this message: "Awww PJ, you're getting so nice moving around for your brother."

A commenter posted this message: "I think it rains everywhere in the East coat and the same," and someone else said, "It surely has grown !! Just a live Barbie doll!"

One of PJ's followers said this to PJ: Hola Hello PJ @pilarjhena! looking like a beautiful combination of your mom @ porsha4real and daddy @workwincelebrate !! Simply precious. & # 39;

In other news, Porsha recently announced to her fans that she's exercising for the first time in a year and a half!

You must watch the video he shared on his social media account to see his routine.

Ad

Fans told Porsha that she managed to motivate them with this video.



Post views:

4 4