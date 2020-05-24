Polis was wrong to spend all $ 1.7 billion without input from lawmakers

%MINIFYHTML9d7c90cc81944d028f11f6494879edf513% %MINIFYHTML9d7c90cc81944d028f11f6494879edf513%

Governor Jared Polis should have consulted with legislators in charge of the state budget before spending any of the $ 1,674 billion federally allocated in emergency funds. And it should have allowed lawmakers to allocate what was not urgently needed for the 2019-2020 fiscal year through the extensive budgeting process that will begin when the General Assembly reconvenes.

Polis has been given broad authority under the Colorado Disaster Emergency Law at times exactly like these, where the state and nation face an immediate threat of a new, rapidly spreading coronavirus that has killed approximately 1 % of those who have probably infected.

As part of that authority, we expected Polis to spend a good portion of the federal money made available to him by the federal CARES Act, but only the money that needed to be spent immediately this fiscal year to respond directly to the crisis. We could see the need for a governor to quickly get millions of dollars to test, locate contacts, enforce public health orders, and acquire personal protective equipment for hospitals, nursing homes, and state operations. The needs during this crisis are many.

However, Polis' executive order spends $ 1,674 billion and includes millions of dollars for fiscal year 2020-2021. That money should certainly be available to the Joint Budget Committee as it meticulously, agency by agency, considers the need. It is not too late for Polis to undo his order and have the portion spend money next fiscal year, a recommendation to the Joint Budget Committee and the Colorado Representatives and Senators who have the highest authority to approve the budget.

We are pleased with the way Governor Jared Polis has used his executive powers to respond to the coronavirus crisis. His leadership has saved lives. Polis responded quickly to shut down the ski industry before the high country of Colorado, an area with inadequate medical facilities to serve both residents and visitors, was overwhelmed with coronavirus cases. His orders to close nonessential business locations to prevent hospitals across the state from overwhelming patients with respiratory distress was essential. And Polis was one of the first governors to begin reopening the state when the number of hospitalizations and deaths in Colorado began to decline.

But the fact that Polis has the authority under the disaster emergency law does not mean that he must exercise it.

Consider a separate executive order that Polis issued suspending rules and laws related to how signatures are gathered to put questions on the ballots that will be mailed to every registered voter in the state this fall. Polis' goal is good: to avoid collecting petitions in person, as that could spread the virus, but to allow petitioners to exercise their constitutional authority to put matters on the ballot through a petition process.

The only problem is that if Polis suspends the rules that regulate how petition signatures are collected, a wide door opens for abuse. Nobody wants that. So Polis included with his order, the instructions that the secretary of state draws up the rules regarding the electronic acquisition of signatures. We are less skeptical than many that signatures can be collected electronically in a secure manner. In fact, we are almost certain that there are ways to allow immediate family and friends to serve as witnesses to one another in an affidavit stating that the signature is from a registered real person to vote in Colorado, as required by the Constitution.

But those careful changes to the rules would have to come from the General Assembly, not from the secretary of state in what appears to be a vast overshoot of authority to not only suspend the laws, but make entirely new laws during this crisis.

Polis needs to reconsider both actions. His legacy as a leader during this crisis depends not only on bold steps but also on his ability to seek advice and show restraint in the use of his powers.

%MINIFYHTML9d7c90cc81944d028f11f6494879edf514% %MINIFYHTML9d7c90cc81944d028f11f6494879edf514%

To send a letter to the editor about this article, send it online or check out our guidelines on how to send it by email or postal mail.