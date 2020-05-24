Pinellas lawmakers arrest 16-year-old after accidental shooting of 9-year-old nephew – Up News Info Tampa

S T. PETERSBURG (PCSO / CW44 News at 10 am) – Agents arrest 16-year-old Treyvon Deandre Maynor after accidentally shooting his 9-year-old nephew. The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. on May 22, 2020 at the Red Roof Inn in St. Petersburg unincorporated.

When officers arrived at the Red Roof Inn, they discovered a 9-year-old man who had been shot. According to witnesses, Treyvon Maynor, 16, was handling a firearm in the hotel room, which was later determined to be stolen. While Maynor was handling the firearm, it was accidentally unloaded by hitting his 9-year-old nephew in the arm.

After the shooting, Maynor fled the scene and discarded the firearm.

According to agents, Maynor was found nearby and witnesses were able to identify Maynor as the suspect. K-9 deputies searched for items and located the firearm.

Maynor was charged with a felony possession of a firearm, grand theft of a firearm, and violation of probation for theft. Maynor was transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

The 9-year-old boy was rushed to Johns Hopkins Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation continues.