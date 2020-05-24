Photos of the new cheetah cubs from the Smithsonian National Zoo

%MINIFYHTML190555f7a91f444561391fa672b9680d13% %MINIFYHTML190555f7a91f444561391fa672b9680d13% Screenshot: Instagram

I'm sure I've already exhausted my share of Up News Info Cute Animal Content, but it's a pandemic Sunday and I'm tired of bad news. Instead, I have selected for your pleasure viewing a series of Instagram photos of the four new cheetah cubs from the Smithsonian National Zoo.

The cubs, as I figured out from Google "AHHHHHH NEW NATIONAL ZOO CHEETAH CUBS WHAT THEY ARE SO FUCKED, HELP ME," were born to their cheetah mother Echo on April 8. Due to the pandemic, the zoo is closed on the right now, unfortunately, but you can still keep up with the cubs in the zoo's Cheetah Cub Cam. The zoo has also been uploading some amazing baby cheetah photos to its Instagram feed:

Whataaaa?

Ahhhhh !!!

This little friend is a ham:

I hyperventilated so hard While watching this video of one of the cubs that weighed, I accidentally put out a candle:

Here's another one. I am very bad!

And for reference, here is a photo of the puppies when they were almost new:

Puppies don't have names yet, but according to the Washingtonian, the announced zoo some options You can vote for Include:

• For women, Love her ("Zulu for points"); Live ("A musical term meaning short, lively, and energetic"); or Iambe ("One of the two daughters of the mountain nymph, Echo, in Greek mythology"). • For boys, Jabari ("Swahili for" brave "or" brave ""); Hasani ("Swahili for" handsome ""); Phoenix ("A mythical bird associated with the sun that regenerates or is born from its own ashes"); Erindi ("A protected reserve in Namibia where many cheetahs are released again") or Tolbo ("Mongol for‘ spot "’).

Voting closes on May 26. Don't screw this up!