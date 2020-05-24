"People need to socialize,quot;: local religious leaders think about the days to come – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc2572e9a8dd64ffef9b3625b288d152b13% %MINIFYHTMLc2572e9a8dd64ffef9b3625b288d152b13%

Worship places can begin to receive members in person as early as Wednesday.

Governor Tim Walz announced today that religious gatherings with a 25% capacity with a limit of 250 people are fine.

The news follows CDC's revised guidance and the president's call for governors to open religious centers.

Governor Tim Walz's announcement to reopen places of worship comes with the news of 847 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, a new daily high for Minnesota.

"I've already received text messages from members and emails saying 'hey, what are we doing with this? How are we going to advance? "said Pastor Steve Klemp of the Amor de Cristo Church in St. Cloud.

Klemp said that approximately 200 of his 850-person congregation could fit into his building with the proper spacing.

For now, they'll start with small groups of 10 and build from there.

"We don't want to have any setbacks and the last thing we want to do is make someone sick on our premises," said Klemp.

"I think we are now at a point where churches need to open up to some capacity. People need to socialize," said Pastor Joey Reichhoff, who has 40 members at Cornerstone Saint Paul Church.

Some of its members are ready to meet, while others are not.

"A few months of separation is very difficult for the human psyche and for our emotions and everything," said Reichhoff.

Some places have chosen not to reopen, including the Minnesota American Muslim Society.

What it says in part: "This decision will continue until infection rates decrease reliably."

State health officials are still urging people to think critically before meeting in person, as many try to balance the risks and rewards.

"If we consider others before making our decisions, we will move in a healthy direction," said Reichhoff.

"There is also a spiritual side. There is a desire to connect and what is such an expression of our faith is often to meet other people," said Klemp.

The new order also allows weddings and funerals. The receptions or parties associated with those events are still subject to stricter guidelines.

