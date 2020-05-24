Orange County, Riverside County receives green light to reopen restaurants – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Some restaurants in Orange County and Riverside County were happy to welcome customers for the first time in months after authorities allowed them to offer meals.

%MINIFYHTML6980b004c3c89a28d05908ac1abc9cca13% %MINIFYHTML6980b004c3c89a28d05908ac1abc9cca13%

"People can start living instead of being scared," said Riverside County Supervisor Karen Spiegel. "I am looking forward to seeing things flourish again. Each of our businesses is extremely important and can be opened safely, responsibly and successfully."

While the crowds were considerably smaller, business owners say they are happy to have their doors open, even if they are at half capacity.

"I think everything will be fine," said Ed Patrick of Chaak Kitchen in Tustin. "There are many people who have ended this pandemic situation and want to return to normal."

Business is back, yes, but the atmosphere is far from normal. Tables are six feet apart and servers wear masks or masks.

At Law’s Restaurant in Riverside, there was a long line of customers excited to break their streak of staying home, including couples and families. Owner Michael Huddleston decided to reopen the dining room there and its two outdoor patios.

"We have removed the action from half of our tables," said Huddleston. "There are no stools at the bar."

Riverside County said coronavirus cases are stable and have not seen an increase. In addition to offering meals, retailers can also offer services in person.

Despite that, some people say they won't return to activities like sitting in a restaurant until they get a shot.

"Not at all. It is not safe. If it is not safe for children to go to school, why would it be safe for us to have dinner at a place to eat?" Said Alicia Pacheco.

While restaurants may return to business in Riverside and Orange counties, customers are still expected to practice physical distancing by staying about six feet from each other.

%MINIFYHTML6980b004c3c89a28d05908ac1abc9cca14% %MINIFYHTML6980b004c3c89a28d05908ac1abc9cca14%

Despite new changes that would allow restaurants to offer meals, many choose to continue delivery and pickup as they weigh their options.