Opening of the Arapahoe Basin for spring skiing after the closure of the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML1982edf3adc1a0c142759e88626ad47313% %MINIFYHTML1982edf3adc1a0c142759e88626ad47313%

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will open its ski slopes in the spring on Wednesday.

Summit County officials announced Sunday that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment granted a variance to the state's safest home order allowing skiing in A-Basin. But there are several caveats.

On the one hand, skiers will need a reservation because access will be limited. Pass holders and those wishing to purchase single-day lift tickets may register at 7 p.m. Monday.

Also, face covers or masks will be required in certain areas and accessories are not allowed. On its website, A-Basin warns: “Staff will actively monitor parking lots to ensure compliance with all state, county and company mandates. There are no exceptions. "

RELATED: Ikon Pass adds two mountains for the upcoming ski season

%MINIFYHTML1982edf3adc1a0c142759e88626ad47314% %MINIFYHTML1982edf3adc1a0c142759e88626ad47314%

The elevators will operate between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. beginning May 27 and uphill access will be allowed between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. A closing date has not been announced.

A-Basin also says that they have modified their elevation lines to ensure social distancing and that some areas will be off limits.

Pallavicini Lift, Black Mountain Express Lift and Lenawee Lift will be available to guests. But Montezuma, Beavers, Lazy J, Molly Hogan (elevators and terrain), The East Wall and the terrain parks will be closed.

"To minimize injuries and incidents, Arapahoe Basin recommends that only experienced skiers and riders visit," the ski area said on its website.

For more information on how to reserve a place on the hill, visit the A-Basin website.