On the Moon, the urine of astronauts will be a hot product

Since President Donald Trump ordered NASA to put his boots on the Moon by 2024, the agency and its partners have been working hard to make this happen. Late last month, NASA awarded contracts to three companies to develop a manned lunar lander, but reaching the Moon is just the beginning. The agency also plans to build a permanent lunar base before the end of the decade and use it as a springboard to Mars.

If astronauts are going to spend weeks at a time on the Moon, they will have to figure out how to live off the earth, that is, regolith. It is too expensive to ship everything from Earth, which means they will have to be creative with the limited resources on the lunar surface. Moon dirt is an excellent building material and there is water in the form of ice at the south pole that can be turned into rocket fuel. But the most popular product of all may be an astronaut's urine.

Earlier this year, a team of European researchers demonstrated that urea, the second most common compound in human urine after water, can mix with dirt on the Moon and be used for construction. The resulting material is a geopolymer, which has concrete-like properties and could be used to build landing pads, habitats, and other structures on the Moon.

Geopolymers are regularly used on Earth as an ecological alternative to conventional concrete. One of the main ingredients of concrete is cement, which requires a high temperature. 2 2 manufacturing process that releases a lot of CO 2 . But a geopolymer does not require a lot of energy at all. Instead of cement, use pulverized rocks or fly ash, the waste product of burning coal. When this is mixed with water and certain reactive compounds, it creates a putty-like material that can be molded into desired shapes before allowed to dry.

On the Moon, most of the infrastructure will likely be built by industrial 3D printers. Building with bricks would be too inefficient and would limit the types of structures that could be built. But robotic 3D printers could autonomously build more complex habitats. The lunar regolith has chemical similarities to fly ash, making geopolymers an attractive option for building things on the Moon. The downside is that geopolymers require a lot of water, so they will flow through the nozzle of a 3D printer.

"Water is very, very valuable on the lunar surface," says Marlies Arnhof, a member of the European Space Agency's Advanced Concepts Team and co-author of the research. "So one of our main goals with this study was to reduce the amount of water needed to produce a geopolymer."

Superplasticizers

Superplasticizers are materials that are used to reduce the water content of concrete and geopolymers, maintaining their fluidity. On Earth, superplasticizers are often difficult to pronounce substances such as naphthalene and polycarboxylate. But as Arnhof and colleagues discovered, urea works just as well and could easily be obtained on the Moon. Instead of leaking pollutants into the astronauts' urine and recycling wastewater, the pee could be stored in a tank and harvested for urea.

To test the idea, the researchers mixed synthetic urea powder with a lunar regolith simulator to make fist-sized cylindrical structures and let them dry under weight. They then simulated using the material on a 3D printer by extruding it in layers through a syringe. They compared the results with conventional geopolymers. "It worked pretty well," says Anna-Lena Kjøniksen, a materials scientist at Østfold University College and co-author of the study. "It seemed to give the best overall results, especially when it came to avoiding cracking."

The team's pee-powered polymer can also help create shelters that protect astronauts from dangerous ionizing radiation on the lunar surface. The Moon does not have an atmosphere or a strong magnetic field to deflect radiation emitted by the Sun, which means that astronauts are at increased risk of cancer for long stays on the lunar surface. Geopolymers have become a promising candidate for containing nuclear waste on Earth, and Arnhof says the same principle could protect astronauts on the Moon. But instead of preventing radiation from seeping out of a structure, it would prevent it from entering.

The European Space Agency is working on a follow-up study that will help determine if the urea-based geopolymer is effective in protecting against radiation. The agency also needs to demonstrate that making things is possible on the Moon. In their most recent study, Arnhof and colleagues manufactured the geopolymer at room temperature in an outdoor setting. But 3D printing is much more challenging in the low-gravity vacuum environment found on the lunar surface. The geopolymer also needs to be able to withstand large temperature changes on the Moon, which range from 260 to -280 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sintering

Whether or not they include urea, geopolymers are a promising alternative to sintering, the other main approach being explored for lunar construction, says Phil Metzger, a planetary scientist at the University of Central Florida and an expert on lunar resources. Sintering involves the explosion of the regolith with high amounts of energy to melt it. Getting power on the Moon is difficult, and building large structures would require megawatt-scale solar farms that feed all of their energy to a sintering facility. Polymer-based construction is easier to scale, but Metzger is skeptical that urine ends up being the superplasticizer of choice on the Moon. Instead, it says that the polymers will likely be brought from Earth or extracted from lunar ice.

"I don't know if peeing would scale well," says Metzger. "I just don't think you're going to have that many people urinating on the moon."

NASA is unlikely to start sending pee-filled rockets to the moon to make up the difference. But there are many other uses for astronaut urine besides cement. One option is to recycle and drink it, just like astronauts do on the International Space Station. Although there is frozen water at the moon's south pole, it is still unclear how difficult it will be to extract and use it. It also contains toxic substances like mercury and hydrogen sulfide, which means it must be cleaned before it is safe for human consumption.

Even if humans end up drinking water from the Moon instead of recycled urine, using astronaut urine for geopolymers may not be the best option. Instead, it might be better for growing food. Urea breaks down into ammonia and carbon dioxide, and certain types of microbes are great at converting ammonia to nitrate salts, a common type of fertilizer. This means it could be used in a closed loop life support system where urine water is recycled and urea is used as a raw material for plant fertilizer. Researchers at the German Aerospace Center have been successfully growing vegetables in human urine for years. In late 2018, they launched a satellite to test a miniature version of their pee-fed greenhouses in Earth's orbit.

In the sterile lunar environment, every drop of liquid matters. So, whether it's used as a building material, fertilizer, or life support, it looks like urine will have an important role to play as humans move deeper into the solar system. Space travel has never seemed so glamorous.

