NY Times lists 1,000 victims of COVID-19 on Sunday cover – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic & Best of New York

%MINIFYHTMLd676ad98bdde80e0c77d4dfc68e866f712% %MINIFYHTMLd676ad98bdde80e0c77d4dfc68e866f712%

Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus updateGovernor Andrew Cuomo said New York is now "decidedly in the reopening phase,quot; in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic. %MINIFYHTMLd676ad98bdde80e0c77d4dfc68e866f713% %MINIFYHTMLd676ad98bdde80e0c77d4dfc68e866f713% 4 hours ago

Groups of 10 allowed as Governor Cuomo eases restrictions on social gatherings in New YorkGovernor Andrew Cuomo is easing restrictions on social gatherings across New York State. Groups of 10 people or less are allowed, but there are some rules to follow. Tara Jakeway from CBS2 reports. 7 hours ago

New York Weather: Sunday afternoon May 24 CBS2 Weather HeadlinesSunday started off with a cooler than normal start. There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, although we will still stay a few degrees below normal, around 68 for a maximum. 7 hours ago

Live broadcasts of & # 39; Def Poetry Jam & # 39; benefit performances"Def Poetry Jam,quot; returned to an online audience on Saturday. 17 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/23 Night Forecast at 11 p.m.CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has her weather forecast for May 23 at 11 p.m. 17 hours ago

NY Times lists 1,000 victims of COVID-19 on Sunday coverSunday's New York Times will be an emotional reminder of where we are in the coronavirus pandemic. 17 hours ago

Queens residents want lifeguards on duty to prevent drowning despite no swim mandateSwimming is banned on city beaches, but Queens residents demand that first responders be put into service anyway after a man drowned in Rockaway Beach on Friday; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports. 17 hours ago

Bath notice issued for 18 Nassau County beachesNassau County warns people to avoid swimming on more than a dozen beaches due to the high levels of bacteria from heavy rains. 17 hours ago

Some New Yorkers say they are not ready for meetings despite simplified restrictionsGov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order allows New Yorkers to have small holiday weekend gatherings, but the city says sidewalk parties will not be tolerated; CBS2's Christina Fan reports. 17 hours ago

Memorial Day trip expected to hit record low due to COVID-19Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to hit a record low this year, with an 88% decline in air travel and due to the pandemic. CBS2 Reports Cindy Hsu. 1 day ago

Hertz car rental company files for bankruptcyThe pandemic-affected car rental company Hertz has filed for bankruptcy protection. The Florida-based company blames major debt and a drastic drop in business. CBS2 Reports Cindy Hsu. 1 day ago

New CDC guide says 1 in 3 with coronavirus never shows any symptomsThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 35% of patients infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic, and it can take up to six days for those exposed to the virus to show any signs of disease. CBS2 Reports Cindy Hsu. %MINIFYHTMLd676ad98bdde80e0c77d4dfc68e866f714% %MINIFYHTMLd676ad98bdde80e0c77d4dfc68e866f714% 1 day ago

Up News Info 2 Saturday News at 6:00 a.m.Rescuers rushed to the waters of 91st Street beach on Friday, but not in time to save a 24-year-old man. Beach lovers say this drowning was particularly difficult because it is an ominous omen of what could be a dangerous summer. Tara Jakeway from CBS2 reports. 1 day ago

Walt Whitman H.S. Class of 2020 Thank you Principal for your supportSeniors at Walt Whitman High School in South Huntington took a socially distant tour to thank their principal on Friday. 2 days ago

Knicks Great Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19A great New York Knicks has a warning for everyone about the coronavirus, and it comes from first-hand experience; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports. 2 days ago

Low-income communities of color face the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemicResearch has shown that low-income communities of color have been especially affected by COVID-19, and neighborhoods that suffer the brunt of the pandemic are also financially affected; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. 2 days ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/22 Night Forecast at 11 p.m.CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has his weather forecast for May 22 at 11 p.m. 2 days ago

Suffolk County Police Identify Gilgo Beach Murder VictimUsing DNA technology, Suffolk County Police identified the remains of one of the victims of the Gilgo Beach serial killings. 2 days ago

Man rescued after threatening to jump off Brooklyn BridgeNew York Police emergency crews rescued a man who climbed to the top of the Brooklyn Bridge and threatened to jump on Friday. 2 days ago

Trump says houses of worship are essential; Biden expresses regret over comments on radio showPresident Trump declared Friday that houses of worship are essential and must be reopened. Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden is lamenting a comment he made on a popular radio show; Jessica Layton of CBS2 reports. 2 days ago

Jersey Shore partially open for business as Memorial Day weekend beginsAs New Jersey continues its gradual reopening, much of the Jersey shore is at least partially open for business, but this summer it already feels different; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports. 2 days ago

Hertz files for bankruptcy due to falling travelHertz Car Rental is filing for bankruptcy protection. 2 days ago

New Yorkers don't worry that beach lifeguards this summer could lead to drowningRescuers rushed to the waters of 91st Street beach on Friday, but not in time to save a 24-year-old man. Beach lovers say this drowning was particularly difficult because it is an ominous omen of what could be a dangerous summer; CBS2's Christina Fan reports. 2 days ago