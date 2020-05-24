NTT Indycar Series Genesys 300 Races to NBC Primetime – Up News Info

This year's NTT Indycar Series Genesys 300 will run from NBC Sports to NBC for the series' first televised primetime since 2013. The Texas Motor Speedway race will air on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET moving from its window originally scheduled on NBCSN.

Programming will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold with practice and then move on to qualifying rounds at 5 p.m. ET before starting the race at 8 p.m. ET. All coverage on NBC will air on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

"The United States is thirsty for live sports, so we are delighted to showcase the spectacular primetime NTT INDYCAR series races on the broadcast network," said Jon Miller, president of programming, NBC Sports and NBCSN.

"We are pleased that the bold nature and bold abilities of Indycar athletes will be shown to a primetime network audience in a few weeks," said Penske Entertainment Corp President and CEO Mark Miles. "INDYCAR's first season on NBC in 2019 was marked by significant audience growth, and this marquee broadcast space reflects both our continued momentum and our strong partnership with NBC Sports Group."

NBC Sports' leading Indycar broadcast team includes Leigh Diffey, who plays play-by-play, as well as analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy. The trio will convene the race on NBC.

The Genesys 300 will be the first race of the 2020 NTT Indycar Series campaign when the series gets #BackOnTrack. This marks lauch of the second season of NBC Sports as the exclusive home of the NTT Indcar series, including the Indianapolis 500, which will now take place on Sunday, August 23 on NBC. The rest of the 2020 television schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.