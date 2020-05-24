NSA chief Robert O & # 39; Brien says the administration is considering cutting travel from Brazil amid a coronavirus pandemic

Washington National security adviser Robert O & # 39; Brien said Sunday that the Trump administration is considering restricting travel from Brazil. There has been an increase in COVID-19 infections in Brazil, with the country overtaking Russia with the second highest number of confirmed cases.

O & # 39; Brien said on "Face the Nation,quot; that he believes there will be a decision on Sunday regarding the suspension of entry for travelers arriving in the United States from Brazil.

"We hope it will be temporary, but due to the situation in Brazil, we are going to take all the necessary measures to protect the American people," said O & # 39; Brien.

He added that while the Trump administration is currently considering cutting travel from Brazil, it will consider restrictions for other countries in the southern hemisphere "country by country."

In January, before the coronavirus began to spread rapidly within the US. In the U.S., Trump suspended entry for most travelers from China, where the outbreak originated. In early March, Mr. Trump travel restrictions imposed about those who came from Europe when cases arose there.

Now, while the number of coronavirus cases in major European cities is declining, Brazil and Russia have seen an increase. According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, Brazil has more than 347,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, followed by Russia with more than 344,000. Both countries have fewer cases than the US. USA, which currently has the most of any other country with more than 1.6 million.

O & # 39; Brien said that the people of Brazil are having a "difficult situation,quot;, saying that the United States will send fans there and also to Russia.

While the death toll from the coronavirus in the US USA Approaching 100,000, leaders in all 50 states have begun to ease restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Trump has also indicated that he is eager to return to normal and suggested last week that he would move forward with the G7 summit next month in Washington.

The world leaders' meeting was supposed to be held at Camp David in early June, but was moved to a virtual summit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the president said the meeting would "probably,quot; take place at the White House, with "perhaps a small combination of Camp David."

O & # 39; Brien said the Trump administration believes the G7 summit of world leaders will be held in person, but is likely to take place in late June due to the logistics of the event.

"We will make sure everyone is tested. We will make sure it is a safe environment if the leaders can come here," he said.

O & # 39; Brien added that he believes that other world leaders "would love to leave their offices,quot; to plan a post-pandemic world.

"It is an opportunity for leaders of democracies in free enterprise countries to come together and decide how to reopen their economies and how we can work together to make sure that we all come out of this COVID crisis and regain health and peace and prosperity for our peoples, "he said.