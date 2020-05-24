Not everyone plays by the rules on Los Angeles County beaches as restrictions ease – Up News Info Los Angeles

BEAUTIFUL BEACH (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County beaches were busy over the weekend as restrictions were reduced in time for the three-day weekend.

Several beaches in the county partially opened parking lots and bike lanes. And while the beaches were only open for active use, many were seen lounging on the sand without covering their faces at Dockweiler State Beach.

Officials patrolling the area said they were only monitoring the crowds and issuing warnings.

In Hermosa Beach, crowds filled the area, with many without facial covers.

"This beach is full of selfish people who don't care about anyone else," said Bill Hallett, a Hermosa Beach resident. "No one wears masks, no one follows the rules."

But in both places, Greg Mills, reporting for Up News Info Los Angeles, noted that social distancing was visible, and some beach goers were wearing masks.

Authorities expect the beaches to fill up more as the weather warms up.