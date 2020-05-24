North Texas Holocaust Survivor Celebrates 100th Anniversary with Drive-Thru Celebration – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML2e638598b2b884d160634d9354d1969013% %MINIFYHTML2e638598b2b884d160634d9354d1969013%

A North Texas Holocaust survivor is celebrating the mark of the century.

At 100 years old, Heinz Wallach has seen some of the best in humanity. You have also seen some of the worst.

"I was born in Germany, and then a terrible moment came," he said. "1933, Hitler came to power,quot;.

After his house was destroyed in Kristallnacht, Wallach and his father were sent to a concentration camp. He lost his mother, father, and sister in the Holocaust, but survived.

Her daughter, Tamar Leventhal, organized a parade for her father's birthday on Sunday with the help of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

"I've been excited for the past two weeks putting it all together and realizing how many people love my father," said Leventhal.

Once again Wallach is a witness to history. His birthday celebration was marked by a parade of cars and visitors who distanced themselves socially and wore their masks.

"He believes you can persist, you just have to follow the rules, do what you need to do to stay as safe as possible, but not panic," Leventhal said. "That was how he survived, escaping from a concentration camp and so on, because he did not panic despite the dangers that surrounded him."

These are lessons that Wallach hopes people can now take seriously.

"My mind is that the Almighty took care of me and guided me," said Wallach.

If you want to leave a birthday message, click here.