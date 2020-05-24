North coast officials back down to reopen after spike in cases – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The tsunami of news about the current COVID-19 outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a summary of news each morning about the top coronavirus and reopen stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day. with the latest updated developments.

Coronavirus stories

San Francisco bar owners struggle with reopening requirements

SAN FRANCISCO – For over two months, Doug Dalton's bars like Rickhouse, Nightingale, and Pagan Idol in the San Francisco financial district have been empty, completely closed. To reopen, they can only sell cocktails to go, if they partner with a food provider. "For example, if you want a $ 5 cocktail, you would have to buy a $ 5 meal with that, which is not something the average consumer wants to do in the future," Dalton said. "They come to us for a great cocktail experience and not necessarily for an amazing food experience." read more

Guerneville residents cautious when tourist influx tests demands for social distancing

GUERNEVILLE – For business owners in downtown Guerneville, this weekend should be the start of the summer tourist season. This year, that's something that many locals aren't interested in. "We want people to come, I want to say yes, I want people to come," said Michael Volpatt, owner of Big Bottom Market. "But I want them to be responsible and safe about it, and please don't go to my Safeway and clarify everything." Still, tourism is a key source of revenue for local businesses, as noted by Crista Luedtke, owner of Boon Eat + Drink. read more

Hundreds of people gather outside the state capitol to protest the order to stay home

SACRAMENTO – Hundreds of protesters marched in front of the State Capitol Saturday to protest orders to stay home in California, even as residents entered Memorial Day weekend with recently expanded options for going to the beach, barbecuing and go shopping. The rally to demand that Governor Gavin Newsom lift its restrictions on business, religious gatherings and other activities took the atmosphere of a political rally and a festival on a closed street. California Highway Patrol officers closed off the Capitol lawn to protesters, so speakers addressed the crowd from the back of a flatbed truck as an airplane flew overhead with a banner with a picture of Newsom and the words "End your tyranny!" Protesters waved dozens of flags and posters, many in support of President Donald Trump. read more

North Coast officials back down to reopen after seeing spike in coronavirus cases

SAN FRANCISCO – Humboldt County on the northern California coast was one of the first in the state to get the governor's green light to open restaurants and shops after a two-month state blockade by coronavirus. With only about 50 confirmed cases in the entire month of April in 130,000 county, many breathed a sigh of relief because they had survived the worst. Soon, however, county officials saw a troubling trend: nearly 30 new cases in a two-week period and the first two deaths. That has prompted Humboldt County officials to take a more cautious approach to the reopening, in what may be a harbinger of the "toggle switch,quot; that local officials are likely to negotiate as they exit the shutdown. read more

The NBA is considering a plan to restart the season with Warriors, other teams that play in Orlando.

SAN FRANCISCO – The Golden State Warrior can still play again this NBA season, but it is doubtful that any of the games will be at the Chase Center. On Saturday, NBA spokesman Mike Bass tweeted that the league was in talks to play the reminder of its games at Disney's ESPN World Wide Sports Complex in Florida. The NBA, along with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaging in exploratory talks with The Walt Disney Company about the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. in Florida as a one-stop site for an NBA Campus for games, practices, and housing. Our priority remains the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that there are adequate medical protocols and protections in place. ” read more

San Jose State Class of 2020 was greeted with a special design on the university's website

SAN JOSE – With normal start ceremonies on hold, San Jose State University has revamped its website to recognize each of its 2020 graduates. Graduation for the Class of 2020 was supposed to be at the event center on campus before the coronavirus pandemic changed everything. Instead of caps and dresses, it's clicking and scrolling down. Instead of a graduation ceremony, the 2020 graduation website presents students and their photos and messages in a digital slide show. Each of the school's universities is represented with its own sections on the university's website. Some of the Bay Area's most prominent business leaders, elected officials and SJSU alumni offer video words of encouragement to graduates. read more

Focus on crowd control on Memorial Day weekend at Lake Merritt to prevent spike on COVID-19

OAKLAND – With more than 2,600 COVID-19 cases in Alameda County, health officials hoped that number would not increase after the warm Memorial Day weekend. Oakland is a hot spot for the virus, so crowd control at Lake Merritt, Oakland's heart and crown jewel, is especially important. "It is very therapeutic to be on the lake. Everyone comes here," said Shakari Jackson, who works daily on the lake. That's the concern. City and county health officials said large crowds and big parties could generate more exposure. and generate more COVID-19 cases. So far, Oakland has the most positive cases in Alameda County and the county leads the Bay Area in the number of cases, surpassing Santa Clara County as the new epicenter in the region. read more

Some Southbay workers were fired because COVID-19 is doing more on unemployment

SAN JOSE – The closure of the COVID-19 pandemic caused employers to cut 2.3 million payroll jobs, the largest month-long job loss ever recorded in California. A quarter of the state's workers could be out of work, a rate similar to the levels during the Great Depression, but not all people who have lost their jobs want to return to work, and not just because of health and safety problems. Some people actually earn more money by staying home from unemployment than they would if they still had their job. "So far it is wonderful because they are giving me a lot of income, more than I would say if I were working right now," said Natalie Matheson, who lost her job as a hostess at a hotel restaurant last March. read more

Hertz car rental files for bankruptcy due to coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – Hertz filed for bankruptcy on Friday, unable to resist the coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed world travel and, with it, the deeply indebted business of the 102-year-old car rental company. Lenders from the Estero, Florida-based company were unwilling to grant him another extension on his car lease debt payments beyond Friday's deadline, prompting the filing in the US Bankruptcy Court. USA In Delaware. Hertz and its subsidiaries will continue to operate, according to a company statement. Hertz's main international operating regions and franchised locations are not included in the presentation, according to the statement. read more

Report: 2,000 Cases of Hate and Discrimination Against Asian Americans Amid Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – Since the pandemic began, Elizer StaJuana, 19, says he was assaulted twice while waiting for public transportation in Melbourne, Australia. "Out of nowhere it started hitting my face," he said. StaJuana says he also listens to customers at the McDonald's where he works. "I keep hearing things like," I don't like this guy, because he's making my coffee, because he's Asian, because because of the coronavirus, he could get coronavirus, "he said. The incidents occurred within four weeks. read more