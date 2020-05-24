Noah Syndergaard offers an ardent response to the landlord's lawsuit: "See you in court, friend."

Noah Syndergaard has responded to a lawsuit filed by a New York City landlord alleging that the Mets pitcher owes him the unpaid rent.

%MINIFYHTMLcb0d7b5a6f5e3018905aaa86ae23c3da13% %MINIFYHTMLcb0d7b5a6f5e3018905aaa86ae23c3da13%

The lawsuit, according to the New York Daily News, claims that Syndergaard signed a lease in February that spans March to November for a total of $ 225,000, plus a broker commission of $ 17,000. In the lawsuit, Syndergaard is accused of treating "binding leasing as an option." The lawsuit also claims that the apartment is still vacant and that the company that owns the building is seeking damages of more than $ 250,000.

After the lawsuit was met through various means, Syndergaard offered his response via Twitter.

MORE: How Major League Baseball Teams Responded to Teens Applying for GM Jobs

"So let me clarify this. In a fair way, and in good faith, I offered to pay 2 months rent (more than 50,000) to a landlord for a place I was never going to step on due to a global pandemic that had serious Consequences: New York residents, notified in a timely manner to try to re-rent, while getting TJ and now living in Florida for rehab, and landlord trying to extort me for 250K while leaking this story to the media, and I'm the bad boy? Yes, that's fine. See you in court, friend. " %MINIFYHTMLcb0d7b5a6f5e3018905aaa86ae23c3da14% %MINIFYHTMLcb0d7b5a6f5e3018905aaa86ae23c3da14%

TJ refers to Tommy John's surgery Syndergaard underwent in March.

The lawsuit adds that Syndergaard's attorneys told the landlord that the pitcher "has no intention of taking possession of the facilities in question and that the landlord is free to re-rent it as he sees fit."

Syndergaard's lawyer sent a statement to the Daily News saying: “We vigorously discuss the allegations made against our client and we intend to vigorously defend him. Noah is looking forward to his day in court and is currently focused on staying safe and healthy during these difficult times. "