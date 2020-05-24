No Memorial Day flags in national cemeteries

%MINIFYHTML694b236ac2585a4acfe79c7d0d22bcf813% %MINIFYHTML694b236ac2585a4acfe79c7d0d22bcf813%

The sight of thousands of tiny American flags glued to precision against rows of symmetrically aligned headstones in the nation's national cemeteries has been a memorial service for every Memorial Day for as long as it is remembered.

This year, that symphony of flags will not be seen, the victims of a national pandemic will leave their own mark on history.

"However, this is how it is. It's very sad," said Morrison Fussner, the founder of Flags for Fallen Veterans, a Texas-based nonprofit organization that places about 650,000 of those little flags on the base each year from each veteran's grave at 13 national cemeteries, including all three in Colorado.

"Our purpose in existing is to ensure that those flags are placed," said Fussner. "It is what we do. We place them for everyone in a cemetery."

But on May 13, the US Department of Veterans Affairs. USA He made it clear: No flags will be placed en masse this year. Individual families can do this during a private visit to the graves, including the flowers. Social distancing is encouraged.

"This year, of necessity, will be different from past Memorial Day celebrations," VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a press release, noting that traditional crown placement will continue without a public hearing.

At the Fort Logan National Cemetery, that ceremony took place on Thursday and was attended by the cemetery staff.

In a nearby storage locker, about 100,000 small flags will remain until next year and the nearly 3,000 volunteers who locate them in Fort Logan will remain in their homes, Fussner said.

"They just don't want 3,000 people at the same time, and I get it," said Fussner, a third-generation Marine Corps veteran. "Nothing prevents us from remembering them on Monday and what that day really represents."

This is how the principal of the primary school, Ann Ramírez, sees it. She and her family will go to Fort Logan on Monday for the first time, to pay tribute to her late father, Korean War veteran Norman Harpole, and his wife, Vivian. The couple, married for 65 years, died just six weeks apart; Norman, 86, in March and Vivian, 84, in April.

The couple was buried on Saturday.

"For me, it is my first Memorial Day that I need or want to visit someone," he said in a telephone interview. “He was getting closer, and this is what you do on Memorial Day, especially since he's a veteran. It is a special time for families, whether there is COVID or not. "

Like many of his generation, Norman did not have much to talk about his military service, he was an Army cook stationed in Japan, but he came to understand the needs of veterans as a member of the American Legion, Ramírez said. He worked as a chaplain and ministered to veterans for many years, he said.

"He used to talk about the first time someone had thanked him for his service," he recalled. “He was tearful and grateful. For so many years he crushed it. If vets don't take care of themselves, who will? It took great honor to do that. "

At All Veterans Funeral & Cremation in Wheat Ridge, more than 60 families have chosen to delay burial at Fort Logan due to continued restrictions on full military honors due to the pandemic.

"Our company's entire mission is to serve veterans and their families, and there is no more reflective time than Memorial Day," said Al Kamm, who runs the business with his sister, Tommie. It was started by his late father, Vietnam veteran Tom Kamm.

"Here we are, months later (after orders to stay home were issued), with a holiday and nothing has changed and it is still devastating," he said. "It is another layer of pain because they cannot honor them with that service they expected."

In an effort to calm emotions, the Kamms have begun offering cremations that include a donated retired flag. As a monument, the Kamms also offer families several of the stars cut from those flags.

"We may not be able to do the service they deserve, but we can do it," he said, noting that the preferred method of getting rid of a retired flag is to burn it.

For Parker's Kay Corken, waiting to give her father, Vernon Haas, a full military funeral is important.

The WWII veteran of the United States Navy barely spoke of his time in the military, Corken said, but she understood the sacrifices he should have made and came to appreciate its importance.

A lifelong colorado, Haas died on May 7 at the age of 94.

"Sure, we want a shutdown, but I want you to have the service you so badly deserve," Corken said. "I'm not sure when it will be and I'm not sure I won't run out of patience. It's hard to wait, but it's not something we need right now."

A Memorial Day without a chance to visit a tombstone is different than she expected, Corken said, but paying tribute to a proud veteran is a sacrifice worth making. The remains of his mother, Ruby, will be reinterpreted with him, Corken said.

"I want her two grandchildren to understand and always remember that legacy, to have that service (memorial) embedded in her mind," he said. "Over time, people forget about the times of that great generation, the wars and the veterans that are so important."

He paused, his voice cracking.

%MINIFYHTML694b236ac2585a4acfe79c7d0d22bcf814% %MINIFYHTML694b236ac2585a4acfe79c7d0d22bcf814%

"The whole thing, the ceremony, is having that memory of him, of what he did and how he served," Corken said. "It is momentous."