Nick Cordero's wife reveals she is suffering from a new lung infection

Days after asking for mega prayers for her husband Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots He recently shared what caused the rough Broadway star patch just a week after regaining consciousness from a coma.

"Just a little update from Nick, it's been a tough week," Kloots explained on Instagram Stories on Saturday night. "Nick had a new lung infection in his lungs earlier this week. Since then he has been slowly recovering, which is great."

She added, "Day by day, hour by hour, he is getting better. So he is slowly going back to where he was before this infection occurred and that's good."

Kloots said he hopes the 41-year-old actor can continue on the path of recovery.

"We just hope that you can drop a few more medications and that your settings on the machines can decrease," he shared. "Right now we are just looking for slow, steady, small wins to keep him resting and recovering."