Nick Cordero's wife reveals she is suffering from a new lung infection

Days after asking for mega prayers for her husband Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots He recently shared what caused the rough Broadway star patch just a week after regaining consciousness from a coma.
"Just a little update from Nick, it's been a tough week," Kloots explained on Instagram Stories on Saturday night. "Nick had a new lung infection in his lungs earlier this week. Since then he has been slowly recovering, which is great."
She added, "Day by day, hour by hour, he is getting better. So he is slowly going back to where he was before this infection occurred and that's good."
Kloots said he hopes the 41-year-old actor can continue on the path of recovery.
"We just hope that you can drop a few more medications and that your settings on the machines can decrease," he shared. "Right now we are just looking for slow, steady, small wins to keep him resting and recovering."
On Wednesday, Kloots took to Instagram, asking fans for prayers while saying things were "going downhill right now."
But, now she's relieved to at least know what caused the hiccups in Lamb's recovery. The fitness instructor explained how proud she is of her husband, the father of her almost one-year-old son, Elvis.
"I am very proud of Nick," said Kloots. "I am very proud of how strong he is, what he has gone through and his will, I am really very proud of him."
The mother also offered a few words of advice.
"I am physically and emotionally and mentally exhausted," she admitted. "This has been the craziest journey of all time, but we are still here and we keep fighting and you know, I just have to say that, right now, I encourage you all to hug your loved ones, to really go give them a really good love hug and let them know 'I love you'.
She added: "These are difficult times right now. If you have someone going through that, hug your people. Do it for me, do it for Nick. Don't take a day for granted."
The actor was hospitalized and diagnosed with pneumonia in late March. Originally, Cordero received negative results for COVID-19, but then tested positive. He was then put into a medically induced coma after suffering a series of complications: amputation of one of his legs, septic shock and lung damage.
Kloots has said she hopes to have her husband home before June 10, her son's first birthday.
