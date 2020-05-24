Nick Cordero suffers another infection in the middle of the COVID-19 battle, but Amanda says he is doing well.

If you've been following the news surrounding Nick Cordero, you would know that the Broadway star has been struggling to recover after his brutal battle with the coronavirus that led to the amputation of one of his limbs.

His wife Amanda Kloots has been turning to her GI Stories regularly to share Nick's condition and how things have gone. On Saturday, for example, Amanda shared that Nick had a "really difficult week,quot;.

In recent news, Kloots revealed that Nick was not doing well. She described her condition as going "downhill." Previously, she claimed that she was dealing with another new lung infection, but she seemed to be improving as the days went by.

Amanda went on to say that Nick, despite his problems, is getting closer and closer to where he was before the new infection emerged. As previously reported, Nick tested positive for the coronavirus after contracting pneumonia.

He tested positive for the virus, but now it seems like he's finally out of his system. As noted above, Nick had his right leg removed due to blood clotting complications. He also had to undergo a tracheostomy, a process designed to remove him from a ventilator.

Earlier this month, Cordero finally came out of his coma. On Saturday, Kloots explained that she and the family only hope that the medications will help and that the configuration of some of the machines she trusts will eventually decrease.

In other words, expect it to become more and more self-sufficient and not have to use a fan. There is no doubt that the coronavirus episode has been difficult for Nick and Amanda. He urged his fans and followers to never take a "day for granted,quot;.

Ad

On Saturday, Amanda shared the photo of the letter she was writing to her 1-year-old son, Elvis. She explained that it was "Day 53,quot; for Nick in the intensive care unit.



Post views:

5 5