Nick Cordero showing & # 39; Small improvements every day & # 39; after a recent setback

Instagram

According to his wife Amanda Kloots, the Broadway actor is & # 39; defying the odds & # 39; since it shows small improvements every day in the midst of his ongoing recovery from the coronavirus.

Up News Info –

Nick Cordero is recovering its recovery from Covid-19 after suffering a setback earlier this week.

%MINIFYHTML68cd3ac4eb636c814cd174970871264213% %MINIFYHTML68cd3ac4eb636c814cd174970871264213%

On Wednesday, in an update to his Instagram stories, Nick's wife Amanda Kloots Tearfully, she told fans that her husband's condition had been "going downhill" and asked for "mega prayers right now" after the actor and singer suffered a setback in his recovery from the coronavirus.

However, he has since shared more positive news, telling fans on Thursday that he is still "fighting," and on Saturday revealed more encouraging news.

%MINIFYHTML68cd3ac4eb636c814cd174970871264214% %MINIFYHTML68cd3ac4eb636c814cd174970871264214%

"He is doing well. He is defying the odds. He is struggling and showing small improvements every day," Amanda wrote. "It is exactly what we need. Small improvements are small victories that amount to a VICTORY! Thank goodness!"

In addition to sharing uplifting videos of her followers around the world, who have been supporting Nick, fitness guru Amanda also shared a positive quote that says, "We must be willing to give up the life that we have planned, to have the life that he's waiting for us ".

"This could not be truer for our family at this time," he explained. "I have to have faith that all of this has a higher purpose and that what is to come is greater than we could have imagined."

Amanda has been optimistic about Nick's recovery of late, after he woke up from a medically induced coma for six weeks, during which doctors had to amputate the leg of the "Rock of Ages" star to prevent blood clotting.