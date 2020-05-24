Niall Horan closes rumors of One Direction reunion

WENN

Niall Horan makes clear the rumors suggesting that he, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles plan to get back together as a group.

Niall Horan has urged Only one direction fans to stop the band's meeting talk, insisting that nothing is planned.

Devotees are convinced that Niall and his bandmates will do something special to celebrate their 10th anniversary, but the Irish singer has revealed that there is nothing on his calendar.

"We have barely talked about it," he tells Smallzy & # 39; s Surgery. & # 39; & # 39; The tenth anniversary is approaching (and) we were chatting (to see) if there was something we could publish. We came to the conclusion that there was nothing. "

Your comments come after the bandmate Liam Payne He recently revealed that he had been reprimanded for hinting at a comeback.

"I can't say too much," he explained. "Louis fired me for revealing a little bit of our plans the other day. So you're going to get the group to scold me in the group chat."