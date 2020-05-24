NHL players motivated to return for all the right reasons

NHL players are without a doubt a selfless race, motivated primarily by the quest for a silver chalice that they can share with their teammates and friends.

They have a paycheck for the 2019-20 regular season, and they will get it regardless of whether the game resumes from the COVID-19 crisis and whether the Stanley Cup is awarded this summer. The playoff bonus is $ 15 million, a relatively small number when you consider that each member of the Cup-winning team receives between $ 150,000 and $ 200,000, depending on how many players get a share.

So going back to play is not just about the Cup. Only mostly.

It's also about sharing income and protecting your brand. Players want to help the NHL return from the coronavirus pandemic and gain strength for the future. They recognize how important the league's television deal with NBC is, particularly this summer when playoff games can fill up the slot machines of the Olympics.

They will play in empty buildings but probably in front of large television audiences.

"There's also the possibility of getting a tiebreaker bonus," Avs defender Ian Cole, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with Pittsburgh, told me by phone. “There's a little bit more, financially speaking, for that. And then there is the revenue sharing and the escrow that would take place next year if we couldn't get back and get back some of the revenue we lost. Therefore, there are quite a few more financial problems, to be sure, going back to play will benefit either now or in the future.

With that said, the main driver is without a doubt the ability to compete for a Stanley Cup. You only have so many opportunities to be in a great team that has a very legitimate opportunity and I see ourselves as a team that has a very legitimate opportunity to win the Stanley Cup. I look at all the teams in the league and obviously I'm pretty biased, but I think we can beat any team in this league in a series of seven games. "

So the avalanche is terribly hungry to return this season. The San José sharks, not so much.

The Sharks in last place in the Western Conference, along with their fellow California, Anaheim and Los Angeles teams, are certainly happy to hear of the league's direct approach to the playoffs. The same goes for the weakest teams in the Eastern Conference: Detroit, Ottawa, New Jersey and Buffalo.

Those seven teams combined don't have much incentive to restart the regular season in a scenario that would start with a two-week training camp, only to end the remaining 11-13 regular-season games before the empty arenas in the "core,quot; cities. "and then go back to where they came in quarantine. Has no sense

Some believe the 24-team playoffs are two too many teams because Chicago in the west and Montreal in the east don't deserve to enter. The Blackhawks (32-30-8, 72 points) are six points from a traditional image playoff and the Canadians (31-31-9, 71 points) are 10 points. In a typical season at this time of year, they would have virtually no chance of making the playoffs.

"Money comes into play for sure," former NBC and Avs television analyst Brian Engblom recently told me. "They are Chicago and Montreal. Great hockey markets. The league obviously wants them in the photo."

The Blackhawks and Canadiens could also be in the picture because a 22-team tiebreaker doesn't work with 11 teams on each side. It's worth noting that the Arizona Coyotes and the New York Rangers were close enough to sniff out the playoffs when the league suspended play on March 12. Arizona is four points to the west and the Rangers just two behind in the east.

Canceling the rest of the regular season and going into a 24-team playoff is a good plan.

Unless the Blackhawks or Canadiens win the Cup.