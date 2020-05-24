New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says professional teams can organize training camps – Up News Info

Professional sports teams can once again hold their training camps in New York State, says Governor Andrew Cuomo.

At a press conference in Jones Beach today, Cuomo said restrictions on the team's activities have been lifted. The decision comes as the NBA and NHL reflect on a return to action, which could mean a return of the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, New York Rangers and New York Islanders for training.

The New York area's two NFL teams, the Jets and Giants, train in New Jersey, while the Mets and Yankees baseball teams train in Florida.

Relaxation in group meetings increases the chance that at least some sports teams can play regular season games in the state. The NBA said Saturday that it aims to hold its games at one site in Orlando. The Knicks practice in Westchester County in New York, while the Nets train in Brooklyn. So far, the NBA has only approved voluntary training at team facilities.

The major baseball leagues have also contemplated holding their games in Arizona and Florida until the pandemic subsides across the country. The NHL has not approved a return to training for its teams as it contemplates whether its regular season and playoffs will continue.