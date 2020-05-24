New jailbreak tool works on Apple's newly released iOS 13.5

A new tool from hacking group Unc0ver can release iOS 13.5, the newly released version of Apple's mobile operating system, Cabling reported. The group says the jailbreak, which works on iOS 11 and later, is based on a zero-day vulnerability, does not deplete the device's battery life, and does not affect the use of Apple services or undermine the security of the device. iOS sandbox, according to Cabling.

Unc0ver lead developer said Cabling jailbreaking adds exceptions to existing rules and "allows you to read new jailbreak files and parts of the file system that do not contain user data." The jailbreak tool is not open source, and the group did not say which vulnerability in iOS exploited to build the tool.

Jailbreaking gives the user more control over a device's operating system, allowing customization and installation of applications that Apple would otherwise restrict. It can also be used by potential attackers to compromise the security of a device.

In previous versions of iOS, jailbreaking was relatively common. The practice has been reduced in recent years with Apple, making it more difficult to achieve, resulting in the closure of some of the most important jailbreak-dependent app sources.