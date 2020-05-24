NCAA Basketball Hall of Fame coach Eddie Sutton dies at 84 – Up News Info Detroit

Eddie Sutton waited so long to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He couldn't hold on long enough to get to the ceremony.

The man who led three teams to the Final Four and was the first coach to bring four schools to the NCAA Tournament died on Saturday. He was 84 years old.

Sutton's family said in a statement that he died of natural causes at his home in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area, surrounded by his three children and their families. His wife Patsy died in 2013.

"Dad and mom treated their players like family and always shared the belief that their teachings went beyond the basketball court," the family wrote. “He appreciated the time he spent in each school and appreciated the support of his faithful followers. He believed they deserved so much credit for the success of their programs. "

Elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on April 3, Sutton fell short as a finalist six times before being finally selected. He had said he believed a scandal that ended his season in Kentucky was probably to blame for his long wait. The NCAA announced 18 charges against the program in 1988, and resigned in 1989.

He certainly had a decent resume. He had 806-328 in 37 seasons as a Division I head coach, not counting idle wins or lost games, and reached 25 NCAA tournaments. He led the Final Four squads in Arkansas in 1978 and in the state of Oklahoma in 1995 and 2004. He led Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State to the NCAA Tournament. He was Associate Press Coach of the Year in 1978 in Arkansas and in 1986 in Kentucky.

Former Kentucky star Rex Chapman appreciated his time under Sutton.

"Eddie Sutton was a fascinating and complicated person," Chapman wrote in a tweet. “He was also an incredible teacher of the game of basketball. I was lucky and lucky to have learned from him. Grateful."

Sutton's retirement in the state of Oklahoma in 2006 came approximately three months after he took a medical license after a traffic accident that resulted in charges of aggravated DUI, speeding, and driving on the wrong side of the road. He did not contest the charges, received a one-year deferred sentence, and was ordered to pay a fine.

Despite everything, he remained very popular in the state of Oklahoma, often attending games while confined in a wheelchair. He was cheering loudly when the camera looked at him and Aloe Blacc's "The Man,quot; played the sound system.

"Oklahoma State University is deeply saddened by the passing of coach Eddie Sutton," Oklahoma State President Burns Hargis said in a statement. “Hall of Fame coach with more than 800 wins, he revived our historic basketball program and will always be revered and loved by the Cowboy family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Sutton family. "

Even rivals had the utmost respect for Sutton.

"It seems like a few days ago we were celebrating the news that Coach Eddie Sutton had been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame," Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said in a Tweet. “Now this very sad news of his death. So grateful that I had the opportunity to meet him and his family. Thinking of Steve, Sean and Scott. RIP Coach. "

Sutton was born in Bucklin, Kansas, in 1936. He played in the state of Oklahoma under Hall of Fame coach Henry Iba, and then stayed there to begin his career as Iba's assistant in 1958.

Sutton landed his first job as a Division I head coach at Creighton. He led the Bluejays to an 82-50 mark in five seasons from 1969 to 1974.

He took over Arkansas in 1975, and the Razorbacks went 17-9 and 19-9 before beginning a nine-year span of 20-win seasons. He finished his career in Fayetteville nine consecutive trips to the NCAA basketball tournament. Its 1978 Final Four squad featured versatile stars Sidney Moncrief, Marvin Delph and Ron Brewer.

Sutton made his mark in Arkansas: the practice gym there bears his name. Former President Bill Clinton, who was governor of Arkansas for part of Sutton's career there, once sent a video message for a ceremony honoring Sutton in Arkansas in 2016.

"His time as a coach was a defining time in Razorback basketball," said Clinton. “You put our program on the map. You helped mold a generation of student-athletes into winners on the court and after they left. You made us think we could win again.

Sutton went ahead and replaced Joe B. Hall in Kentucky in 1985. While there, he compiled a 90-40 record, including two Southeast Conference titles. But it collapsed in the end, and its program withstood NCAA scrutiny.

He led the state of Oklahoma from 1991 to 2006. The Cowboys came to Sweet Sixteen in his first two seasons as head coach. In 1995 Bryant Reeves and Randy Rutherford led the Cowboys to the 1995 NCAA Final Four. The Cowboys returned to the Final Four in 2004, with Tony Allen and Joey Graham at the helm.

Sutton's final training period came in 2007-08 as an interim coach in San Francisco, where he earned his 800th victory.

