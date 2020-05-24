NASCAR race weather: Will the rain on Charlotte's forecast delay the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday?

NASCAR's return has been a godsend for viewers depraved by sports, but the rain certainly has not. The rush came in the middle of an exciting final at the Toyota 500 on Wednesday in Darlington, South Carolina, giving Denny Hamlin the win with 20 laps to go.

Now, it looks like the weather could get in the way of another race, with possible rains endangering Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for Charlotte, North Carolina, and what that means for Sunday's race.

NASCAR weather forecast for the Series Cup race in Charlotte

According to weather.com, the hourly forecast for Charlotte, North Carolina calls for scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. There is a 55 percent chance of rain from 4 to 5 p.m., but it is supposed to recede around 6 p.m. with only a 35 percent chance. The forecast foresees a greater chance of rain at night, up to 45 percent at 8 p.m. and 65 percent at 9 p.m., so it could be difficult to finish the entire race.

However, a look at Accuweather's radar for Charlotte Motor Speedway paints a more positive picture. It looks like the rain could hold for a while, although there is still a greater chance of thunderstorms at night.

Brad Panovich, the chief meteorologist at NBC's Charlotte station, said he believes they will be able to participate in the race, although he does not expect they will be able to compete without delay due to rain and thunderstorms, and said he would not. You will be surprised if the race ends without completing 600 laps.