NASCAR Charlotte lineup: start order, pole for Coca-Cola 600

The Coca-Cola 600 is the only Series Cup race on NASCAR's modified 2020 calendar for which the starting lineup is established by qualifying. Due to coronavirus-related restrictions on the amount of time NASCAR drivers, teams, and officials can spend on the track, all other races on the calendar will run without practice or qualification.

Thus, the Sunday afternoon qualifying session at Charlotte Motor Speedway to establish the starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600 was the first such session for the Cup since March 7, and will be the only session in the foreseeable future.

Qualification for the Coca-Cola 600 took place just a few hours before the race, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET on Fox. Below are the results of that qualifying session, including the pole winner and the full starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR Coca-Cola-600 in Charlotte?

Kurt Busch, one of the last cars to roll on his only qualifying lap on Sunday afternoon, barely outscored Jimmie Johnson for the Coca-Cola 600 pole.

Busch, who earned his 28th pole position in his career, is one of six Chevrolets to lead the field to the green flag at the Coca-Cola 600.

Johnson, Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth, Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon ranked 2-6. Joey Logano (seventh) and Martin Truex Jr. (eighth) are the first Ford and Toyotas on the field, respectively.

NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 starting line in Charlotte

Below is the complete lineup for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway based on qualifying races one lap earlier in the day.

A couple of notes: Matt DiBenedetto hit the wall as he exited Turn 4 in qualifying and will go to an auxiliary car. He will have to fall to the bottom of the field before the start of the race. Aric Almirola was ranked last because he turned during his qualifying career. He will not go to an auxiliary car for the race.

