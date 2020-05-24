NASA, SpaceX Brings Astronaut Back To Its Territory – Up News Info San Francisco

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) – For the first time in nearly a decade, American astronauts are about to explode into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil. And for the first time in the history of human space flight, a private company runs the show.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is the driver and NASA the customer as the companies begin to transport astronauts to the International Space Station.

The curtain rises next Wednesday with the scheduled launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon capsule with two NASA astronauts, a test flight in years.

The drama unfolds from the exact location where men flew to the moon and the last space shuttle was fired from the Kennedy Space Center.

While the Florida Space Coast has seen many launches since the shuttle's farewell tour in 2011, even at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, they were for satellites, robotic scanners, and space station supplies. The only route to orbit the astronauts was with Russian rockets.

New NASA test pilots, Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, are launching from their territory with SpaceX presiding over the countdown.

"Having an opportunity to see human spaceflight again in our own backyard," said Behnken. "That's what excites me the most."

The cosmic size change to private companies allows NASA to focus on deep space travel. The space agency is seeking to return astronauts to the moon by 2024 on the orders of the White House, a deadline that seems increasingly unlikely even as three newly-elected commercial teams rush to develop lunar landers. Mars also calls.

"We are creating momentum towards a much more exciting future," said John Logsdon, founder of the George Washington University Institute for Space Policy and professor emeritus.

The Russian launch site in Kazakhstan is out of the way and out of sight. Launching teams again from Florida will surely shoot the public, Logsdon said.

In addition to the appeal is the flash generated by Musk, the CEO, designer and founder of SpaceX who fired his red Tesla Roadster into outer space two years ago during the first flight of a large Falcon Heavy rocket.

With a hint of musical talent, he also runs the electric car company, Hurley and Behnken will travel to the launch pad in a gull-winged Tesla Model X, white with black trim just like the astronaut and rocket spacesuits.

Dragon Riders appreciate Musk's practical approach.

"On more than one occasion, he looked Bob and me in the eye and said, 'Hey, if there's something you're not comfortable with or what you're seeing, tell me and we'll fix it.' Hurley said.

While announcing the return of astronaut launches, NASA urges viewers to stay away due to the pandemic. But the beaches near Kennedy are now open, and the local sheriff welcomes visitors, although inside the space center, the number of guests will be very limited. Among the exceptions: both the astronaut wives, who have flown in space themselves, and their young children. Vice President Mike Pence, chairman of the National Space Council, will also attend, and President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he is also planning to attend.

Takeoff is scheduled for 4:33 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

"It will be a great inspiration for the country next week to see you two take off from the Kennedy Space Center," Pence told astronauts Tuesday.

It will be the fifth time that NASA astronauts are hooked on a new American space system for takeoff, after Mercury, Gemini, Apollo and the shuttle. NASA owned and operated all of those spacecraft, built by contractors to NASA's precise specifications. The commercial crew program, by contrast, requires private companies to own and own everything, with the involvement and supervision of NASA.

Only three countries have released humans: Russia, the United States, and China in that order, making SpaceX's attempt even more impressive.

"My heart is sitting here," said SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, pointing to her throat at a press conference earlier this month, "and I think she will stay there until we safely recover Bob and Doug from the International Space Station. "

Hurley, 53, a retired marine, and Behnken, 49, colonel in the Air Force, will spend one to four months aboard the lab in orbit, currently with a crew of three medium-size men. They will lend a hand with experiments and possibly spacewalks, before finishing their mission with a splash in the Atlantic, a scene that has not been seen in half a century.

As takeoff approaches, the two hesitate to consider their place in the history of space. "It seems premature until we have succeeded," said Behnken.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the United States needs its own access to the space station to make the most of the $ 100 billion lab – the sooner the better, pandemic or not.

When the shuttle Atlantis was last fired on July 8, 2011, with Hurley as a pilot under Commander Chris Ferguson, NASA imagined a three to five-year gap.

Ferguson now works for Boeing, the other company hired by NASA in 2014 to transport crews. Plagued with software glitches, Boeing's Starliner capsule is still a year away from launch with Ferguson and two NASA astronauts.

While Boeing is disappointed, Ferguson said he will cheer on Hurley and Behnken from the sidelines. The SpaceX duo will claim a small American flag that flew on the first and last flight of the NASA shuttle, and Ferguson and Hurley left it at the station for the first commercial crew to arrive.

"Regardless of who comes first, it is a victory for the United States," said Ferguson.

NASA's commercial crew effort is based on shipments from the industry space station, now in the eighth year. SpaceX led the field with its original Dragon Charge Pods. Musk's California-based company was also the first to come out with its gimmick and gimmick Dragon crew capsule.

Crew Dragon made its debut early last year, successfully launching onto the space station with a test doll named Ripley in honor of the hardcore heroine from the "Alien,quot; movies. But the following month, the capsule exploded on the engine test bench at Cape Canaveral, a monumental setback.

Boeing's Starliner capsule debuted last December with Rosie the dummy, but ended up in the wrong orbit. Boeing will repeat the demonstration this fall, on its own, before putting Ferguson and the others on board.

Wayne Hale, retired director of space shuttle flights and program manager who serves on the NASA Advisory Council, sees SpaceX's upcoming astronaut flight as an experiment with lessons that carry over to Artemis, the lunar landing effort again. NASA generation.

Hale and others contend that SpaceX and Boeing could be flying astronauts by now if Congress had provided more funding from the start. The contracts with NASA are worth billions. NASA's inspector general has estimated the cost per seat of SpaceX at $ 55 million, while the price of a Russian Soyuz seat has averaged $ 80 million in recent years. Boeing's Starliner will beat that: An estimated $ 90 million per pop.

A previous NASA test pilot, Robert Crippen, wishes that at least one space shuttle has continued to fly until a replacement is ready. The longest previous hiatus between astronaut launches spanned six years, from Apollo-Soyuz in 1975 to the shuttle's debut in 1981 with Crippen and John Young.

Crippen also wants the shuttle replacement to look more futuristic and land on an airstrip.

The capsule has the familiar cone shape, but the internal touchscreens replace the countless usual switches. The walls are glossy white, not dull gray. There is even a bathroom with curtains.

It has built-in exhaust engines designed to launch the rocket pod in an emergency, from the moment Hurley and Behnken engage until they reach orbit.

"This crew will have a good exhaust system," said Crippen. "John and I had our ejection seats, but they wouldn't have done much for us at takeoff," sending them straight through the rocket fire trail.

A capsule is generally simpler, and therefore safer, than a winged spaceship like the shuttle, Hurley and Behnken noted. In terms of launch power, the relatively small Falcon 9 has much less than the space shuttle, another layer of security.

But it's still only the crew's second capsule flight, and "statistics will tell you that it's more risky than vehicle flight 15 or 20," said Hurley, a former fighter pilot.

At the suggestion of its technicians, SpaceX added photos of Hurley and Behnken to each work order as a constant reminder that lives, not just transportation, are at stake.

"I don't think I should remind my employees how important it is," said Shotwell, the company's president. "They remember themselves."