NASA executive resigns days before astronaut Spacex first launch – Up News Info San Francisco

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) – NASA's chief of human exploration resigned a few days before the launch of the first astronaut in nearly a decade from the Kennedy Space Center.

The space agency notified employees of the news on Tuesday.

Douglas Loverro, whose resignation went into effect on Monday, joined NASA last October. He is a former manager of the Department of Defense and the Office of National Reconnaissance, specialized in space security issues for three decades.

NASA spokesman Bob Jacobs only said Loverro decided to resign, and beyond that, the agency cannot discuss personnel matters.

The announcement comes just eight days before SpaceX attempts to launch its first astronauts under NASA's commercial crew program. Takeoff is scheduled for May 27.

In addition to overseeing SpaceX and Boeing's efforts to transport NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, Loverro was in charge of NASA's Artemis moon landing program. Just two and a half weeks ago, NASA announced the three winning corporate teams that will develop lunar landers for astronauts.

Former space shuttle commander Ken Bowersox, deputizing for Loverro, will resume his role as interim associate administrator for human exploration and operations.