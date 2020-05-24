Movie stars who left Hollywood and never looked back

%MINIFYHTMLb48b9165d93533e0389f5cf6884b714c10%
Take this job (incredibly well-paid) and push it, I guess.
one)
Cameron Diaz
2)
Rick Moranis
3)
Phoebe Cates
4)
Michael Schoeffling
5)
Dolores Hart
6)
Al franken
7)
Karyn Parsons
8)
Grace kelly
9)
Gene Hackman
10)
Bridget Fonda
eleven)
Daniel Day-Lewis
12)
Greta Garbo
13)
Meghan Markle
14)
Cary Grant
fifteen.
Shirley Temple
TV and cinema
