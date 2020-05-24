Movie stars who left Hollywood and never looked back

Elisabetta Villa / Getty Images



Who was she in Hollywood: For two decades after his debut in the 1994 hit The maskCameron continued to be one of Hollywood's biggest stars, equally adept at comedy (as there is something about mary) and dramas (like Vanilla heaven) He was also one of Charlie's Angels and voiced by Fiona in Shrek!

Why he left: Cameron last appeared on screen in 2014 Annie. In 2018, she announced she was retired, and then said, "I don't miss acting," and that she really enjoyed having time for herself. She also recently became a mother, welcoming a daughter, Raddix, in December.