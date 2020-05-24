Home Entertainment Movie stars who left Hollywood and never looked back

Movie stars who left Hollywood and never looked back

Take this job (incredibly well-paid) and push it, I guess.

one)

Cameron Diaz

Elisabetta Villa / Getty Images

Who was she in Hollywood: For two decades after his debut in the 1994 hit The maskCameron continued to be one of Hollywood's biggest stars, equally adept at comedy (as there is something about mary) and dramas (like Vanilla heaven) He was also one of Charlie's Angels and voiced by Fiona in Shrek!

Why he left: Cameron last appeared on screen in 2014 Annie. In 2018, she announced she was retired, and then said, "I don't miss acting," and that she really enjoyed having time for herself. She also recently became a mother, welcoming a daughter, Raddix, in December.

2)

Rick Moranis

Disney

Who was he in Hollywood: Rick was a big comedy star in the 80s, starting on the Canadian comedy show. SCTV and then star in movies (often alongside Steve Martin) as Ghostbusters, Space balls, Paternity, The Flintstones, and the Darling, I shrugged the kids franchise.

Why he left: Sadly, Rick's wife Ann died of cancer in 1991 at the age of 35, leaving Rick as the single father of their two young children. So after filming in 1997 Darling we've shrunkRick left Hollywood to focus on raising his children full time. He has not appeared on the big screen since then (although he has played the occasional voice role). However, his 23-year hiatus may end soon: there are plans for him to star in a new Darling, I shrugged the kids movie called Shrunken, with Josh Gad playing his son.

3)

Phoebe Cates

Universal, Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Who was she in Hollywood: Phoebe was in love with everyone in the 80s, thanks to her iconic performance in Fast times at Ridgemont High. He later starred in the Gremlins movies, which were world hits.

Why he left: In 1989 Phoebe married actor Kevin Kline, and the couple had two children, Greta (who records music under the name Frankie Cosmos) and Owen. Kline told Playboy magazine that the couple "agreed to alternate so that we never work at the same time … (but) every time it's been their turn to work, Phoebe has chosen to stay with the children." Phoebe's last leading role was in 1994 Princess carabooalthough he made a small appearance in 2001 The anniversary party as a favor to Jennifer Jason Leigh, her friend and Quick times co-star. Phoebe also owns and operates the Blue Tree boutique in New York City.


4)

Michael Schoeffling

Universal / Orion

Who was he in Hollywood: In 1984 Michael made quite a stir in his film debut, playing Jake Ryan alongside Molly Ringwald in John Hughes' teen classic Sixteen candles. He then starred in nine more movies, including Vision Quest and Mermaids (opposite Winona Ryder).

Why he left: In the early 90s, Michael was still getting leading roles (in movies like Wild hearts can't be broken) but made the decision to leave Hollywood and move his young family to his native Pennsylvania, where he opened a carpentry shop. He has kept a low profile since then, but we know that his daughter has become a successful model.

5)

Dolores Hart

Paramount, Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Who was she in Hollywood: Dolores burst onto the film scene as a teenager in 1957 when she played Elvis Presley's love interest in Loving You. From there, she established herself as a glamorous protagonist, starring in nine more features, including the cult classic. Where are the boys.

Why he left: In 1964, the 24-year-old shocked Hollywood by announcing that she was leaving acting to become a nun. He entered the Regina Laudis Abbey monastery in Connecticut, where he still lives today.


6)

Al franken

NBC, Public domain / Via en.wikipedia.org

Who was he in Hollywood: Al Franken wrote and acted in Saturday night live over the course of three decades, reaching the pinnacle of his fame in the 90s with his self-help character, guru Stuart Smalley ("You are good enough, you are smart enough and, geez, people like you!").

Why he left: In the early 2000s, Al launched a career as a political radio broadcaster, and was a United States senator, representing the state of Minnesota, from 2009 to 2018.


7)

Karyn Parsons

NBC

Who was she in Hollywood: Karyn portrayed Hilary Banks alongside Will Smith in the classic 90s comedy The prince of Bel Air. He also starred in comedies like 1995 Major Payne opposite Damon Wayans.

Why he left: After starring in the comedy The Ladies Man with Tim Meadows and Will Ferrell in 2000 and in the ABC comedy The job From 2001 to 2002, Karyn married, had a son, and changed her approach to writing. He created Sweet Blackberry, a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring little-known stories of African-American achievement to children everywhere, and wrote the children's book. How high the moon.

8)

Grace kelly

MGM, AFP / Getty Images

Who was she in Hollywood: In the early 1950s, Grace became a big star thanks to a notable career that appeared in critical and box office hits, including Noon, The country girl (for which she won Best Actress at the Academy Awards), and three Alfred Hitchcock classics: The rear window, Dial M for murderand To catch a thief.

Why he left: In 1955, while at the Cannes Film Festival, Grace met Prince Rainier III of Monaco. A year later, she retired as an actress at age 26, married the prince, and spent the rest of her life fulfilling her duties as princess of Monaco.

9)

Gene Hackman

Paramount, Buena Vista

Who was he in Hollywood: First nominated for an Academy Award in 1967 for Bonnie and Clyde, Gene won two Academy Awards (for 1971 The French connection and 1992 Without forgiveness) without ceasing to be a highly sought after star for the rest of the century.

Why he left: After acting in more than 70 movies, Gene announced his retirement in 2004. Since then, he has moved on to an authoring career and has written or written five novels.


10)

Bridget Fonda

Warner Bros., Miramax

Who was she in Hollywood: A member of the third generation of Fonda's famous family of actors, Bridget was a talented and personable actress who made a name for herself in the 1980s and 1990s, starring in hits like Individual and Jackie brown.

Why he left: Bridget last appeared in a feature film in 2001, shortly before she married composer Danny Elfman in 2003. The couple had a son, Oliver, in 2005, and Bridget also helped raise Danny's children from a previous marriage, so it seems that she has a focus on family life.


eleven)

Daniel Day-Lewis

AFP / Getty Images

Who was he in Hollywood: The revered British actor is the only man to have won three Academy Awards for Best Actor (for My left Foot, There will be bloodand Lincoln)

Why he left: In June 2017, shortly after receiving an Academy Award nomination for Ghost ThreadDaniel issued a statement saying he would no longer be working as an actor and that it was a "private decision."

12)

Greta Garbo

MGM

Who was she in Hollywood: Greta, after starting her career in Swedish silent cinema, came to Hollywood in 1925 and quickly became a world star thanks to Meat and the devil. When the sound hit the movies, many silent movie stars saw their careers end, but Greta became an even bigger star, earning three Academy Award nominations for classics like 1936. Camille.

Why he left: In 1941 Greta was humiliated by the bad reviews she received for her appearance in Two-faced woman. Despite still being a big star and only 36, he never made another movie. She lived solitary, focusing on collecting art, for the remaining 48 years of her life.

13)

Meghan Markle

United States, WPA Pool / Getty Images

Who was she in Hollywood: Meghan appeared in movies like Remember me before playing Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama Suits for seven seasons

Why he left: In 2016, a mutual friend arranged for Meghan on a blind date with Prince Harry. They fell in love and Meghan, shortly before marrying Harry, left Suits (which has continued for two more seasons without it). Now the Duchess of Sussex Meghan gave birth to baby Archie on May 6, 2019.


14)

Cary Grant

Central Press / Getty Images, RKO

Who was he in Hollywood: Cary was a smooth protagonist and superstar of the classic Hollywood era, best remembered for funny comedies like Raising baby and his work with Alfred Hitchcock, which includes north by northwest.

Why he left: After the birth of her only child, Jennifer (mom was actor Dyan Cannon), Cary retired at the age of 62 to focus on raising her with a sense of stability. He lived another 20 years, turning down roles in movies like The sky can wait by the way.


fifteen.

Shirley Temple

Universal, public domain / Via en.wikipedia.org

Who was she in Hollywood: Shirley was probably the biggest child star of all time, and the world's biggest movie star, of any age, in the 1930s. Later, her adult films were not as successful, but she was still a starred and co-starred with John Wayne in the acclaimed hit John Ford. Fort Apache.

Why he left: Shirley, dissatisfied with being pigeonholed and the lower quality of her films, announced her retirement on December 16, 1950, at the age of 22. She spent a long career in foreign service, especially as the United States' ambassador to Ghana and Czechoslovakia. She was also the first woman to serve as United States Chief of Protocol, under the chairmanship of Gerald Ford.


