Morgan Wallen tries to "clean the air" for disorderly conduct after arrest for public poisoning

The participant of season 6 in & # 39; The Voice & # 39; apologizes to the Honky Tonk staff at Kid Rock in Nashville for the incident he and his close friends caused, and thanks local authorities for being professionals.

Morgan Wallen apologizes for the disturbance it caused on Saturday night, May 23. Hours after being released on bail after being arrested in Nashville for public intoxication and disorderly conduct, the "Whiskey Glasses" singer attempted to clear the air by issuing a statement via his social media. bill.

"Hello, they just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with some old friends," the 27-year-old began in a Twitter post dated Sunday afternoon, May 24. "After a couple of bars, we were playing horse with each other. We didn't want to do any harm, and we want to apologize to any member of the bar staff or anyone affected."

Season 6 contestant on "The voice"He continued to thank local authorities in a subsequent tweet." Thanks to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their work with the class, "he wrote." I love you all ".

Wallen had an encounter with the law after being expelled from Rock boyHonky Tonk in downtown Nashville. Around 11 p.m. On Saturday night, he was "arrested for being intoxicated in public, unable to care for himself, and the reasonable likelihood that the crime will continue," WKRN News 2 reported.

The country singer was said to have obtained the boot from the bar's security guards after kicking glassware inside. He was given several opportunities to leave, but he refused to do so and had multiple verbal altercations with passers-by. He was considered a danger to himself and the public since officers noticed a strong alcohol smell from him.

For both offenses, Wallen got his bail set at $ 500. He reportedly bailed at 1:47 a.m. on Sunday morning. He is expected to appear in court for minor offenses in July.

Wallen rose to fame in 2014 through the singing contest, although he was eliminated during the playoffs. Since then, he has released a number 1 country singles series, including a Florida Georgia Line collaboration titled "Up Down". More recently, he came out with a new song called "More Than My Hometown".