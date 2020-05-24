More than 100 workers test positive at the meat processing plant & # 39; Farmer John & # 39; at Vernon – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLafdbba69375179b3a44f96c9cc36bdbc13% %MINIFYHTMLafdbba69375179b3a44f96c9cc36bdbc13%

– A coronavirus outbreak has affected a meat processing plant near downtown Los Angeles.

More than 100 employees of Farmer John, which produces the Dodger Dog, have tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said.

An off-site protest was held on May 21 in response to an executive order by President Donald Trump to keep meatpacking plants open during the pandemic.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said 116 workers at Smithfield-owned facilities have contracted the coronavirus.

"Members of our Smithfield family are crucial to our nation's response to COVID-19," Smithfield Foods said in a statement. "We thank you for keeping food on the tables in the United States and have implemented aggressive measures to protect your health and safety during this pandemic."

%MINIFYHTMLafdbba69375179b3a44f96c9cc36bdbc14% %MINIFYHTMLafdbba69375179b3a44f96c9cc36bdbc14%

Smithfield says it has implemented several guidelines in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Some of these protocols include increasing your supply of masks and face shields, installing Plexiglas to help minimize face-to-face contact, identifying employees who may have a fever, and offering free coronavirus testing to employees.

The company said it has also relaxed attendance policies and stressed the importance of personal hygiene for workers, as well as improved cleanliness and sanitation, among other changes.

Other non-residential locations that will be affected by smaller-scale coronavirus outbreaks, according to county health officials, include California Farms Meat Company, Ralphs Hollywood, Ralphs Ice Plant and Warehouse, and Fresh and Ready Foods.