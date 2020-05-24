Michelle Obama encourages the class of 2020 for missing the prom and sporting events due to the pandemic

WENN

The former First Lady of the United States delivers an encouraging message to students in their senior year of study that many school events were missed due to the closure.

Michelle Obama did his best to cheer US Class 2020 high school graduates. USA during his appearance on Friday May 22, 2020 MTV Prom-athon.

The former First Lady of the United States partnered with the heads of the music video network to host an online Prom-athon to honor teens in their final year of study, who were forced to isolate themselves in their custom home. that proms were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. .

"Hello, class of 2020," he started. "Look, I know that none of you planned to miss out on so many milestones from the past year, things like sports tournaments or graduation nights."

"But I am very proud of what I have seen from all of you. You are persevering through everything you face and look at, there is no playbook for any of this and yet you have demonstrated creativity and endurance far beyond your expectations. years. "

Michelle added that she wants everyone to "take a deep breath, dance and enjoy this Prom-a-thon," before sharing an additional political message.

"You have earned it and, as always, if you know someone who is not registered to vote, just tell them to text PROM to 56005," he said. "It may be the most important thing you do now."

Hosted by DJ Khaled, also known as Prom Boss, the event also featured performances and appearances by Janelle Monáe, Baby Rexha, Becky G, Chloe x Halle, Fat Joe, DJ Pauly D, and many more.