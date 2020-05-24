Memorial Day Flag Label – Up News Info Detroit

One way Americans can pay their respects from a safe distance on Memorial Day is to fly the flag as you do at any other time of national mourning, at half-mast. It is an important piece of symbolism. Until noon, the flag flies at half-staff as a monument to the nation's war dead; For the rest of the day, fly high and high in salute to the living veterans.
But nNot everyone has a flagpole, of course. For flags that are mounted from the side of a house, window, or balcony, a black crepe ribbon can be placed on the staff immediately below the flag's spearhead: the golden ball, the eagle, or the shaped ornament spear at the top of the cane. On a standard size flag, the crepe should be no wider than a foot.
Observing the proper etiquette is equally important in Memorial Day services in cemeteries and elsewhere. When the flag is raised:
- Spectators who do not wear a military uniform should look towards the flag, be vigilant, and place their hands on their hearts.
- Those in uniform should give an appropriate military salute.
- A man who is not in uniform, but wears a hat, must remove it with his right hand and hold it on his left shoulder with his palm resting on his heart.
- Attendees who are not US citizens should be vigilant.
- When the flag advances on a moving column, it is appropriate for all people to greet it as it passes.