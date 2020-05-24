Memorial Day Flag Label – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLbd99fa141974c04448836bf187a8b70813% %MINIFYHTMLbd99fa141974c04448836bf187a8b70813%

– During normal Memorial Day weekends, Michigan would be packed with activities in recognition of those who have lost their lives in the service of our country. To be safe, we'll put patriotic-themed wreaths or bouquets on the headstones of military veterans and others we hold dear. But like almost everything else in Michigan, the coronavirus has altered this grim annual tradition.

One way Americans can pay their respects from a safe distance on Memorial Day is to fly the flag as you do at any other time of national mourning, at half-mast. It is an important piece of symbolism. Until noon, the flag flies at half-staff as a monument to the nation's war dead; For the rest of the day, fly high and high in salute to the living veterans.

But nNot everyone has a flagpole, of course. For flags that are mounted from the side of a house, window, or balcony, a black crepe ribbon can be placed on the staff immediately below the flag's spearhead: the golden ball, the eagle, or the shaped ornament spear at the top of the cane. On a standard size flag, the crepe should be no wider than a foot.

Observing the proper etiquette is equally important in Memorial Day services in cemeteries and elsewhere. When the flag is raised: