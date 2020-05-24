Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green – Inside their co-parenting plans after a shocking divorce!

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green decided to end their marriage after almost ten years of being together! However, even though that chapter in their lives is over, the two of them are still determined to be very involved in the lives of their three children!

As fans know, they share Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, and an internal report claims to know they are committed to doing their best as co-parents from now on.

The source revealed via HollywoodLife that ‘Brian and Megan are great and practical parents. Even in the separations that they have had over the years, they have always put the children first and Megan stayed in the family home with the children while Brian went elsewhere. Brian also has his oldest son, who often spent time with him at his Malibu home. They felt that was the best thing for the children and Brian would see them as much as he could. He is a great father, very attractive and practical. "

As mentioned by insider information, since the separated couple went through another big breakup in the past (but ended up getting back together) they already have little experience with joint parenting of their children.

‘They know how to combine well in the separations because they have done it before. They always put children first. Megan also had a very close relationship with her oldest son and included him in everything. She took the stepmother role very seriously, "the source shared.

Brian's house is smaller than the one he and Megan used to share when they were married, but that doesn't mean he doesn't spend much time with his children yet.

The source mentioned that for now they are still with the actress, but emphasized that the father sees them very often.



