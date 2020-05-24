Madhuri Dixit-Nene on the singing skills of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

The entire nation is in the mood for thanksgiving. We are overwhelmed by the work and efforts of our front-line warriors, who have been fighting relentlessly against the coronavirus pandemic. Bollywood celebrities have also shown their respect and gratitude towards these brave hearts. Now Madhuri Dixit-Nene has also joined the car. The multifaceted actor released a single titled Vela yesterday, in an attempt to honor the COVID-19 warriors.

Candle is Madhuri's first single. Gives the message of holding on to a ray of hope and positivity in the midst of dark times. With the song, the talented made her debut as a singer. She is not the only actor, who did it during the running of the bulls. His colleagues, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, also had their way during the shutdown. Speaking of the same thing, he told an entertainment channel: "I loved seeing Shah Rukh Khan for I For India. I think he was very cute. And Salman is doing his own song, imagining it. He's on his farm, so he's filming there. It's amazing! "

He also added: "We are all artists, we are part of this. Acting, dancing, singing … it comes under art and we all have it in us. There are so many talented people we have in the industry who can sing as well as act." Well, we look forward to seeing the talented trio collaborate soon.