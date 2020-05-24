Live updates from & # 39; The Match 2 & # 39; and highlights from Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady-Phil Mickelson golf game

Not much better than a Sunday afternoon watching golf and taking a nap, but for fans who have been deprived of live sports for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, today's broadcast of "The Match 2,quot; Between the Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady tandems they certainly have the potential to be just that.

%MINIFYHTML352f65711291ac94d65b0b6a4de1cb5f11% %MINIFYHTML352f65711291ac94d65b0b6a4de1cb5f11%

It will be a golf event like no other we have seen. It will be a match-style contest, with both teams facing each hole to accumulate points. And not only can we see two great golfers, but two Hall of Fame quarterbacks compete outside of their sport.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and highlights from "The Match: Champions for Charity,quot;. Follow below for the full results of the Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning vs. Golf game. Tom Brady-Phil Mickelson.

MORE: Watch & # 39; The Match 2 & # 39; live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Match 2 Live Updates Featured

(Match 2 begins at 3 p.m. ET)

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning results

(Match 2 begins at 3 p.m. ET)

%MINIFYHTML352f65711291ac94d65b0b6a4de1cb5f12% %MINIFYHTML352f65711291ac94d65b0b6a4de1cb5f12%

Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson results

(Match 2 begins at 3 p.m. ET)

What time does & # 39; The Match 2 & # 39; begin?

Hour: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Television channel: TNT, TBS, truTV and HLVN

"The Match 2,quot; begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Medalist Gold Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. The event consists of 18 holes that are unlike anything seen on the PGA tour.

"The Match,quot; has challenges, like Hole 5, where each golfer can only use one club in the entire hole. The first nine holes of the day will be the "best ball," meaning the lowest score will be maintained on each of the first nine holes for teams. On the last nine holes, teammates will rotate on each shot.