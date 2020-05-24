Lightning's Alex Killorn explains why the team voted 'no' in the 24-team playoff format

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn confirmed to The Athletic on Saturday that the team voted against the NHL's proposed 24-team playoff format. Killorn, a representative from the Lightning National Hockey League Players Association, said everyone on the team wants to play, but felt that certain aspects of the format were unfair.

"They didn't think it was fair that certain teams that probably hadn't made the playoffs would have a shot at making the playoffs in a top-five series," Killorn told The Athletic. "My team also felt it was unfair that teams with a goodbye weren't as well prepared for a playoff series as teams that had basically already played a playoff series to reach the playoffs."

Killorn said the vote was the opinion of the entire team, not just him.

"As an AP representative, I have a duty to represent the voice of my entire team," explained Killorn. "I don't want people to think we don't want to play. Everyone on our team wants to play. By saying that, we agree with the vote the AP made and we are ready to move on."

Tampa Bay had the second best record in the Eastern Conference in the season break with 92 points. In the 24-team playoff format, Tampa Bay would play a round-robin against the other four best teams in the conference to determine qualification.

Killorn raised concerns about the round robin portion on Friday in a call with reporters and whether those games will adequately prepare them for the 16-team playoffs.

"The only problem I have with that format is that the best teams have a goodbye," Killorn described. "I don't know how competitive the games will be in the future, where the teams at the bottom will play playoff games right away and (would be) potentially more prepared for the real playoffs."

The competitiveness of the four-team round-robin is cause for concern for the Bolts after what happened to them last year.

Tampa Bay claimed the President's Trophy on March 18, 2019 and played the last nine games of the regular season with nothing to play for. The Blue Jackets, on the other hand, secured a playoff spot on the penultimate day of the regular season.

Columbus built that momentum in the series with Tampa Bay and completed the impressive first-round sweep.

Another concern that Killorn's teammates had was being in a "central city,quot; for a long period of time, a concern shared by players across the league.

"It will be difficult to be away and we don't know how long we will be away," said Killorn. "We will be somewhere that is foreign, but no one is going to be in a comfortable situation."

"You don't know how much chance you have of winning this (Stanley Cup), especially when you have a team that you think can compete for it. So you're willing to make whatever sacrifice you need to make. That one."