Las Animas County Fire Burns on 11,000 Acres

Matilda Coleman
Air-supported firefighters on Sunday were suppressing a lightning strike wildfire in southeastern Colorado that had burned more than 11,087 acres in the past four days.

"It could increase another 1,000 acres, depending on humidity and winds," said state fire prevention division spokeswoman Caley Fisher.

The volunteer firefighters came from two local departments and were fighting the fire, called the Cherry Canyon Fire, near the bluffs on rugged terrain along the Purgatoire River on private land. It started on Wednesday.

"They have helicopters and a tanker truck," said Fisher.

