Las Animas County Fire Burns on 11,000 Acres

Air-supported firefighters on Sunday were suppressing a lightning strike wildfire in southeastern Colorado that had burned more than 11,087 acres in the past four days.

"It could increase another 1,000 acres, depending on humidity and winds," said state fire prevention division spokeswoman Caley Fisher.

The volunteer firefighters came from two local departments and were fighting the fire, called the Cherry Canyon Fire, near the bluffs on rugged terrain along the Purgatoire River on private land. It started on Wednesday.

"They have helicopters and a tanker truck," said Fisher.

No people or buildings were threatened. But Las Animas County authorities, aided by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, decided to suppress this wildfire "because it is a fire and we don't want it to get out of control," Fisher said. "We have some pretty severe temperatures and strong winds, and we don't want it to spiral out of control."

Fire crews were working to contain the wildfire on the north side of US Highway 160. East of Las Animas County Highway 179 and west of Colorado Highway 109.

A nearby forest fire on about 120 acres northeast of the Cherry Canyon wildfire, of unknown origin, was largely contained Sunday afternoon.