Lady Gaga was "too embarrassed,quot; to be friends with Ariana Grande when they first collaborated on "Rain on Me,quot;

So, as I'm sure you know, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have just released their new collaboration "Rain On Me,quot;, and it's safe to say that people are obsessed.
Well, on Friday, Lady Gaga was interviewed by Zane Lowe about all things. Chromatic when he talked about working with Ariana, and it's very moving.
"She and I connected immediately," he began. "I said, 'Okay, everything that matters to you while you sing, I want you to forget and just sing. And by the way, while you're doing that, I'm going to dance in front of you.'
"That woman has been through really difficult, really difficult things that put her life to the test," she continued. "When she entered the studio, she was still crying and she wasn't."
"She said, 'You'll be fine. Call me. Here's my number.' And she was very persistent. She tried again and again to be friends with me."
"And I was too embarrassed to date her because I didn't want to project all this negativity into something that was healing and so beautiful. And finally, she called me for my shit. She said, 'You're hiding.' And I thought, "I'm hiding. I'm totally hidden. "And then this friendship blossomed."
If that wasn't beautiful enough, Ariana has also talked about the new friendship:
BRB, someone seems to have started cutting onions next to me.
