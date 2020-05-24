Lady Gaga fans officially declare her song and video "Back,quot; after Rain On Me

Gone are the days of meat dressing and reaching the red carpets on the horses. However, Lady Gaga gave her fans a glimpse of her old self with Stupid Love and after the Rain On Me video nearly broke the internet – Old Gaga is back.

Since the Artpop era ended, Lady Gaga has been showing her meekest side with projects like Joanne and the A Star Is Born soundtrack.

While being able to see the pop star's dream of being an actress pleased her fans, many of the Little Monsters begged to hear and see something left over from the Born This Way or The Fame era.

Although Stupid Love was a fun song with strange images, Rain On Me is the summer anthem that every Gaga lover had been waiting for.

Between the lyrics, the video concept and fashion, the song has old Gaga back in full effect. As a special gift, the single also featured Ariana Grande, who also changed it a bit.

Social media users have gone crazy.

A comment from Youtube says: "LADY GAGA THAT RETURNS US TO MALA ROMANCE WAS WITH THIS NEW SONG IS WHAT WE NEED RIGHT NOW TO FACE THE STRESS OF THE HOME QUARANTINE."

Another says, "This song makes me nostalgic for some reason."

This commenter added: ‘This is reminiscent of time born this way. This is the gaga we have been waiting for. I hope he can come on tour so that we can play this song like we did at the dance this way. she is the queen of pop of this generation, although dua lipa and ariana are also pressuring him. thank you ladies, you have made quarantine much better. "

"I love how Lady Gaga finally returns to using that special low voice she uses in Bad Romance and Poker Face!" This user noted.

