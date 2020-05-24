Kylie Jenner accused of photographing photos of her swimsuit

Kylie Jenner is being accused of taking pictures of her photos after being criticized for altering her swimsuit photos. The Kardashians and Jenners can't seem to get past their eagle-eyed admirers and recently the sisters have been arrested for taking photos of their photos. Kim Kardashian went viral after sharing photos of herself with snakeskin-patterned hair, only a hand full of nails had been styled-up, and today, Khloe Kardashian was accused of taking photos of her to the point of which is unrecognizable. Now Kylie Jenner is under fire again for her third accusations of taking photos of her photos in less than two months.

First, Kylie Jenner shared a series of swimsuit photos on Instagram. It wasn't long before his followers saw a huge glitch in photoshop. Kylie Jenner has 177 million followers scouring each photo for some kind of flaw or proof that Kylie is faking her photos, and they find plenty. Kylie has turned her image into a billion dollar empire, and followers quickly point out when Kylie's image doesn't align with perceived reality.

When Kylie was seen without her wig, dark makeup to stand up, and eating a bag of potato chips during the Coronavirus blockade, the images immediately went viral.

Kylie Jenner posted the four photos below on her Instagram account. Once fans saw the photoshop fail and pointed it out, she took the photos and replaced them.

See if you can find the Photoshop flaw below.

Kylie you are the worst using photoshop pic.twitter.com/eoGOsG0BqA – Leo (@ wichocantu98) April 28, 2020

You saw it? Here's another set of retouched photos that went viral on Twitter. Some people have commented that it is sad for someone to spend so much money on plastic surgery and their appearance only to be so dissatisfied with their appearance that they continue to photoshop their photos.

I loved that the photoshop failed HAHAHAHAHAHA Sorry, I liked that, but did you have to do it by the way? pic.twitter.com/e1j9uFcyYt – ttt (@ barsin72509373) April 29, 2020

If you still lost it, you can see where the area is surrounded with photoshop. When Kylie Jenner posted the photos, there was a big dip in the pool where it had been edited.

For those who don't see it lol smh 🙄 pic.twitter.com/7QjVTPrXOu – ttt (@ barsin72509373) April 29, 2020

Kylie also shared the photo of her driver's license on Instagram and was again criticized for taking photos of the image. It appears that she had shared the driver's license photo before only when she originally posted the photo, her nose was larger. You can watch a video mashup of Kylie's driver's license image before and after below.

The Celeb Glow Up Instagram account follows celebrities before and after the upgrade. Here are photos believed to be of Kylie Jenner from 2014 compared to 2020.

Finally, Kylie was recently accused of taking photos of her latest photos due to the appearance of her little finger in the photos below.

What do you think about the Kardashian / Jenner continually being criticized for taking photos of their photos? Do you think they spend too much time trying to make the photos of their heirs perfect?

