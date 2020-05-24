Kirk Frost publicly shows love for Rasheeda Frost and fans are here for the couple

Kirk Frost shared a throwback photo with him and Rasheeda Frost on social media. Fans are excited about the pair in the comments and are glad that these two have managed to stick together in the end.

A follower told Kirk that "you are a blessed man who still has his love," and another fan said, "I miss you, you need to start filming again."

Someone else said: AR LOVE that image. Pairing done in Heaven Relationship. Team AQUARIUS and Team GEMINI like me and my man ", and another follower praised the Boss Lady:" Rasheeda is a true Barbie doll "FOR ️ FORREAL AND YALL ARE BOTH BOSSES !! LOVE IT‼ ️ # BLACKLOVE,quot; .

Another follower posted this: ‘This guy hopefully got stunted hahaha. Do what you want brother, there are not many women in this world like your wife. You've made a big mark on Kirk. "

Someone else said: Ambos They are both a beautiful blessed couple, 36 years have passed since I got married! You guys stay strong and always pray together, and the two of you will last forever, Amen, "and another follower also got excited about the couple and said," Oh, the beautiful family is still enjoying each other. "

Another commenter told Kirk: ‘Congratulations @ frost117 and @rasheeda on their 20th anniversary. I am happy for you and Rasheeda. All Love To You Love Birds. "

Someone else said: ‘The beautiful couple! I love you two, you stayed together and you are making it work and happen, "and another commenter posted this message:" True black love, no one can break your link @ frost117 @rasheeda. "

In other news, Rasheeda has kept Kirk busy at the house. She had him do all kinds of redecorations, and he's also been redoing some Frost Bistro bar stools. You should see the clips that Rasheeda posted on her social media account.

Ad

Many fans praise the couple and are happy that these two have managed to stay together.



Post views:

0 0