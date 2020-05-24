Kim Kardashian calls Kirby Jenner the best-kept secret: look!

There is a new star in the Kardashian-Jenner family!
In this newly released trailer on Quibi's new daily show, Kirby Jenner (Launch today!), Kendall Jenner"fraternal twin brother,quot; Kirby Jenner He is presenting himself to the world and his famous family is totally supportive.
"Hi, my name is Kirby Jenner. Everyone in my family has already had their own reality show," says Kirby at first glance. "So when this network asked me if I wanted to make my own show, I said, 'I don't know. I really haven't thought about it.'" But then my mom said, 'Yes' "
Kirby Sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner they all make appearances in the preview, just like Kirby Jenner executive producers Kendall and Kris Jenner.
"My family is full of people who do pretty important things," continues Kirby. "My twin sister Kendall models, Kourtney still has babies, Khloe is tall, Kylie does lipsticks, mom does business, my sister Kimberly is practicing to be a lawyer. And I guess I also do a lot of fun things."
"I am an amateur model, I like to skate. I am 24 years old and I think it is time to start lifting my own weight and helping with the family business," he adds.
Kirby even shares a KUWTK confessional with his older sister Kim.
"You are the best-kept secret of our generation," Kim tells her brother. Aww!
To learn more about Kirby's Kardashian-Jenner, check out our exclusive questions and answers here!
