Kim Kardashian calls Kirby Jenner the best-kept secret: look!

There is a new star in the Kardashian-Jenner family!

In this newly released trailer on Quibi's new daily show, Kirby Jenner (Launch today!), Kendall Jenner"fraternal twin brother,quot; Kirby Jenner He is presenting himself to the world and his famous family is totally supportive.

"Hi, my name is Kirby Jenner. Everyone in my family has already had their own reality show," says Kirby at first glance. "So when this network asked me if I wanted to make my own show, I said, 'I don't know. I really haven't thought about it.'" But then my mom said, 'Yes' "

Kirby Sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner they all make appearances in the preview, just like Kirby Jenner executive producers Kendall and Kris Jenner.