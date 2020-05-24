Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate the sixth wedding anniversary

Roommates, it has officially been six years of happiness for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West! The powerful couple married on May 24, 2014 in Italy in one of the most luxurious celebrity weddings of all time – it was a daylong wedding that made history books.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West exchanged wedding vows in front of family and friends in an impressive Italian wedding ceremony six years ago today. The wedding was not only documented on the popular family reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," but it also inundated our timelines on social media, as numerous videos and photos were shared before the big day.

Kanye is known for sparing no expense when it comes to showing his love for Kim, which is why his amazing multi-million dollar wedding made history with its various venues and the amount of money spent.

To commemorate the big day, Kim took to her Instagram and posted some photos from her wedding day and sent a sweet but simple message to Kanye saying:

“6 years less; forever go. Until the end."

Fast forward to the present and Kim and Kanye now have four beautiful children, North 6 ½, Saint 4, Chicago 2 and Baby Psalm who just turned 1. As you will recall, North was the only one of West's children to be at the wedding, since Kim gave birth to her a year before she and Kanye said "Yes,quot;.

Happy anniversary Kim and Kanye!

